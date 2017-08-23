ALL SH Store / Linehouse

From the architect. Linehouse was commissioned to design the second store for streetwear retailer ALL SH, to create a completely different identity from the first store. The 20 sqm store is located in a design community with a large shop frontage.

Responding to the urban nature of the store location, Linehouse created a curved stainless steel installation which operates as a retail system on the interior, as well as a dynamic façade treatment. Perforated stainless steel panels with a graphical treatment of varying punctures and patterns were inserted, shifting between the inside and outside and creating pockets of the retail display either facing out onto the street or into the store.

A large curved panel creates a sweeping passage for customers to enter the store.Tubelights are inserted within a U channel between each panel to create an impactful and playful lighting effect for passing pedestrians.