  7. Khaoyai House / I Like Design Studio

Khaoyai House / I Like Design Studio

  • 20:00 - 22 August, 2017
Khaoyai House / I Like Design Studio
Khaoyai House / I Like Design Studio, © Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

  • Engineers Firm

    Kor-IT Structural Design and Construction

  • Client

    Somsak Kaweesornsak
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

From the architect. The Khaoyai House is located in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. The owner aims to build this house as a holiday house and a place for a long stay after retirement. The location of this project is surrounded by mountains. The architect focuses on function planning for the best view.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The Khaoyai House has two-story with the full function on the 1st floor – living room, dining room, pantry, outdoor kitchen for party and guest room. The 2nd floor: Master bedroom, Daughter bedroom, and Family room. At first phase, the homeowner may not live on a regular basis.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The architect chooses materials that are easy for maintenance, such as, pattern expose concrete wall on the first floor and Pattern brick wall on the second floor. The architect creates open space at the back of the house for activity area. There are swimming pool and large terrace in order to connect the owner’s space and guest area. Mountain scenic view can be seen behind the house closely. This green area is also created good ventilation through the house.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

At the front elevation,  the architect creates large terrace area connected to the family room on the 2nd floor, which is shelled by glass windows and can sense the mountain view in front of the house. A spiral staircase connected the 2nd floor and ground floor activity area together. The alignment of the house is 20 degrees compare with road baseline for merging the best mountain view together.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
