Khaoyai House / I Like Design Studio

Structural Design and Construction

Client Somsak Kaweesornsak

From the architect. The Khaoyai House is located in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. The owner aims to build this house as a holiday house and a place for a long stay after retirement. The location of this project is surrounded by mountains. The architect focuses on function planning for the best view.

The Khaoyai House has two-story with the full function on the 1st floor – living room, dining room, pantry, outdoor kitchen for party and guest room. The 2nd floor: Master bedroom, Daughter bedroom, and Family room. At first phase, the homeowner may not live on a regular basis.

The architect chooses materials that are easy for maintenance, such as, pattern expose concrete wall on the first floor and Pattern brick wall on the second floor. The architect creates open space at the back of the house for activity area. There are swimming pool and large terrace in order to connect the owner’s space and guest area. Mountain scenic view can be seen behind the house closely. This green area is also created good ventilation through the house.

At the front elevation, the architect creates large terrace area connected to the family room on the 2nd floor, which is shelled by glass windows and can sense the mountain view in front of the house. A spiral staircase connected the 2nd floor and ground floor activity area together. The alignment of the house is 20 degrees compare with road baseline for merging the best mountain view together.