World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Public Administration Buildings
  4. Thailand
  5. Department of Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Thailand Creative and Design Center / Department of Architecture

Thailand Creative and Design Center / Department of Architecture

  • 19:00 - 23 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Thailand Creative and Design Center / Department of Architecture
Save this picture!
Thailand Creative and Design Center / Department of Architecture, © W Workspace
© W Workspace

© W Workspace © W Workspace © W Workspace © W Workspace +40

  • Architects

    Department of Architecture

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Twitee Vajrabhaya, Amata Luphaiboon

  • Design Team

    Peerapat Singkalvanich, Penlada Somjaidee, Komkrich Thonglaem, Tanasab Apiwannarat, Worrawit Leangweeradech, Tanapat Phanlert, Phasit Rattanachaisit, T-mah Chaivuthigornvanit

  • Area

    9950.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    W Workspace

  • Landscape Architect

    Shma

  • Lighting Designer

    ACCENT Studio

  • Graphic Designer

    G49

  • M&E Engineer

    EEC Engineering Network

  • Structural Engineer (Main Structure)

    K.C.S. & Associates

  • Structural Engineer (Furniture)

    JET Structural
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

From the architect. Thailand Creative and Design Center (TCDC) is a government agency with a mission to inspire creative thinking in the society and to propel the country’s creative economy.  It provides a broad range of resources and services. The main components are a design library, a material library, and a co-working space. Other components include a makerspace, exhibition spaces, and workshops.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

TCDC is now moved to its new place in the side and back wing of the historical Grand Postal Building.  The design of the space is intended for the new intervention to have a dialogue with the old building and at the same time to answer to TCDC’s mission to be the country’s creative incubator.

Save this picture!
Exploded Floor Plans
Exploded Floor Plans

A creative space is not ‘creative’ because of how it looks but it is a place that inspires.  It is about creating a space where people can connect, discuss, and work together.  It is a place where people can see and be seen on the activities they do to inspire one another.  It is a place that would allow for the new and the unknown events to happen, a reprogrammable space.  It is a place that surrounds us with inspiring resources and knowledge, with books and digital media, and rotating exhibition spreading throughout.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

The resource center is not planned as traditional silence libraries.  Instead, a large portion of space is designed to encourage conversations in a setting more like a cafe or a co-working space.  These work spaces are spread throughout the building mixing with other programs where work and discussion can happen everywhere.  The openness of the space brings people together and allows for them to start to interact with a spontaneous conversation.  The main circulation cut through the section of the building bringing people to flow pass different facilities to be inspired by what others are doing.  Most of the spaces are flexible with movable furniture and adjustable systems to allow for flexible situation and various creative activities to happen.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Exhibition nodes are integrated into all spaces - with shelving systems, wall systems, spaces along corridors, corner spaces, central spaces.  Fresh ideas are always presented within reach and always surround us for inspiration.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Within the historical building, the new is inserted as an object, placing within and offsetting from the existing envelope, clearly revealing architectural features from the 30’s.  The present-day material in its light, translucent, blurring, and glowing quality is having a dialogue with the massive character of the historical shell.  The new and the old are interestingly contrasting, enhancing and complementing one another.  

Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

This translucent architectural system wrapping around and inserting throughout the facility is holding the essence of what TCDC provides - inspiration and knowledge.  It is designed to contain everything from books, magazines, material samples, digital media, mini exhibition, brainstorm boards, announcement, etc.  The inspiration runs through and encompasses all the creative spaces.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Government Other Public Administration buildings Thailand
Cite: "Thailand Creative and Design Center / Department of Architecture" 23 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878178/thailand-creative-and-design-center-department-of-architecture/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »