West End House / Richard Kirk Architect

+11

From the architect. West End House occupies a rare fragment of previously undeveloped land in the historically dense inner-city suburb of West End. Located on a tight site the residence maximises light and ventilation while nestling smartly into the existing streetscape.

The plan takes cues from contemporary apartment design to organise space. Generous timber framed openings are provided to expand on internal volumes, borrowing external space and extending views. Light and ventilation are maximised in section, opening spaces further and provide framed views of the sky and adjacent landscape.

Materially the residence is a contemporary interpretation of the architectural language typical of the area – the timber framed worker’s cottage. Timber screening to the street and upper level bedroom affords privacy to the interior while maintaining light and ventilation. Internally the timber language is celebrated with clear finished plywood linings. Recycled structural timber joists and hangers are expressed, defining the intimacy of living areas and providing acoustic treatment. Matching timber cabinetry conceals lighting and services while organising adjacent spaces.

The residence attempts to re-invent the housing type particular to the area and provides an alternative solution for single residential development that improves upon existing amenity within the constraints of an historically dense neighbourhood.