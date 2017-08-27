World
FANU House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

  • 05:00 - 27 August, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
FANU House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura
FANU House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura, © Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

© Hugo Santos Silva

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

From the architect. In the vinicity of the Ansião Village, on a ground with gentle and large slope, punctuated by oaks and olive trees, the project arises. The house is lost in the middle of the vegetation, always preserving the greatest amount of preexisting nature. This preservation, is the motto for the definition of the implantation of the work.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Section
Section
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

This house is organized from a main axis, this axis aims not only to solve the whole functional program, but also to be the delimiting element of the social zones and the private zones. The house develops on a single fllor, slightly raised from the ground. This is gerenated from the place and its characteritics, with some points of contact with the existing ground, aspiring to merge into it,

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The adopted solution in the construction uses a small range of materials, giving it the simplicity found in Nature. Two concrete slabs define the exterior shape, creating a great freedom and, consequently, diversity in the creation of interior spaces. These give them a permeability with the outside. The compartments are no longer limited to their wall, with the opening of large spans, and are limited to Nature.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "FANU House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura" [Casa FANU / Bruno Dias Arquitectura] 27 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878172/fanu-house-bruno-dias-arquitectura/>
