  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
Method in Modular: 10 Floor Plans Using Shipping Container Architecture

  • 08:00 - 3 September, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Method in Modular: 10 Floor Plans Using Shipping Container Architecture, Photographs: Lorena Darquea Schettini - Rubén Rivera Peede - Chris Cooper - Bartosz Kolonko - Pablo Errázuriz - Pablo Sarabia. Image
Photographs: Lorena Darquea Schettini - Rubén Rivera Peede - Chris Cooper - Bartosz Kolonko - Pablo Errázuriz - Pablo Sarabia. Image

Shipping container architecture has developed its own niche in both design and representation. Colorful or grungy? Economical or gentrified? Either way, you look at it, designing with shipping containers is a serious exercise in modular planning. The physical constraints of the object make designing projects with containers a complex task, which demands specific studies in spatial organization.

The responses using this element in architecture are great and diverse, so we have selected a number of different project plans, both helpful and inspirational, that rise to the shipping container-challenge of design.

Check out selection of 10 architectural project plans using shipping containers below:

01. Container Guest House / Poteet Architects

via Poteet Architects
via Poteet Architects

© Chris Cooper © Chris Cooper © Chris Cooper © Chris Cooper + 51

02. El Tiemblo House / James & Mau

via James & Mau
via James & Mau

© Pablo Sarabia © Pablo Sarabia © Pablo Sarabia © Pablo Sarabia + 51

03. Manifesto House / James and Mau for Infiniski

via James and Mau para Infiniski
via James and Mau para Infiniski

© Antonio Corcuera © Antonio Corcuera © Antonio Corcuera © Antonio Corcuera + 51

04. Huentelauquén Refuge / Pablo Errázuriz

via Pablo Errázuriz
via Pablo Errázuriz

via Pablo Errázuriz via Pablo Errázuriz via Pablo Errázuriz via Pablo Errázuriz + 51

05. RDP House / Daniel Moreno Flores + Sebastian Calero

via Daniel Moreno Flores + Sebastian Calero
via Daniel Moreno Flores + Sebastian Calero

© Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea + 51

06. Liray House / ARQtainer

via ARQtainer
via ARQtainer

© Rubén Rivera Peede © Rubén Rivera Peede © Rubén Rivera Peede © Rubén Rivera Peede + 51

07. Platoon Kunsthalle Berlin / Platoon Cultural Development

via Platoon Cultural Development
via Platoon Cultural Development

Cortesía de Platoon Kunsthalle Berlin Cortesía de Platoon Kunsthalle Berlin Cortesía de Platoon Kunsthalle Berlin Cortesía de Platoon Kunsthalle Berlin + 51

08. Shanghai Organic Food Farm / Playze

via Playze
via Playze

© Bartosz Kolonko © Bartosz Kolonko © Bartosz Kolonko © Bartosz Kolonko + 51

09. Container House / José Schreiber Arquitecto

via José Schreiber Arquitecto
via José Schreiber Arquitecto

© Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa + 51

10. Alphaville Store - Contain [it] / SuperLimão Studio

via SuperLimão Studio
via SuperLimão Studio

© Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba + 51

See more:

News Articles
