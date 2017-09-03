Method in Modular: 10 Floor Plans Using Shipping Container Architecture

Save this picture! Photographs: Lorena Darquea Schettini - Rubén Rivera Peede - Chris Cooper - Bartosz Kolonko - Pablo Errázuriz - Pablo Sarabia. Image

Shipping container architecture has developed its own niche in both design and representation. Colorful or grungy? Economical or gentrified? Either way, you look at it, designing with shipping containers is a serious exercise in modular planning. The physical constraints of the object make designing projects with containers a complex task, which demands specific studies in spatial organization.

The responses using this element in architecture are great and diverse, so we have selected a number of different project plans, both helpful and inspirational, that rise to the shipping container-challenge of design.

Check out selection of 10 architectural project plans using shipping containers below:

+ 51

+ 51

Save this picture! via James and Mau para Infiniski

+ 51

+ 51

Save this picture! via Daniel Moreno Flores + Sebastian Calero

+ 51

+ 51

+ 51

+ 51

+ 51

+ 51