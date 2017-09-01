13 UNESCO World Heritage Sites Located in Brazil

Save this picture! Ouro Preto - MG. Image © Marina Aguiar, via Flickr. Licence CC BY 2.0

With more than five centuries of recorded history and many more years of pre-colonial traditions and customs, Brazil is listed in UNESCO's World Heritage List with 13 historical sites.

The website Viagem Turismo compiled a list with images and detailed information about each of the 13 sites. The list ranges from the Serra da Capivara National Park, "full of rocky caves covered with rock paintings" made more than 25 thousand years ago, to the modern capital of Brazil, Brasília, founded in 1960.

The thirteen historical sites listed by UNESCO are:

Historic Center of Ouro Preto (MG)

Historic Center of Olinda (PE)

Ruins of São Miguel das Missões (RS)

Historic Center of Salvador (BA)

Sanctuary of Bom Jesus de Matosinhos in Congonhas (MG)

Brasília (DF)

Serra da Capivara National Park (PI)

Historic Center of São Luís (MA)

Historic Center of Diamantina (MG)

Historic Center of Goiás (GO)

São Francisco Square in São Cristóvão (SE)

Paisagens Cariocas, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Pampulha, Belo Horizonte (MG)

The full article can be found on the Viagem Turismo's website.