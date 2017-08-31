Paulo Mendes da Rocha and MMBB's Newest SESC Franchise Opens in São Paulo

Last Saturday, after months of anticipation, the SESC 24 de Maio in downtown São Paulo was inaugurated, making it the newest unit of the franchise.

Designed by Paulo Mendes da Rocha in partnership with MMBB office, the project intervenes an old department store, transforming the interior spaces from the existing structure and creating a new central structure that supports a pool on the rooftop.

+ 25

During the inauguration of the long awaited project, FLAGRANTE studio had the opportunity to photograph the internal and external spaces of the newly equipped SESC of the downtown area in São Paulo. You can see the photoset below:

