House Embracing Sky / ArchiWorkshop

  • 19:00 - 22 August, 2017
House Embracing Sky / ArchiWorkshop
House Embracing Sky / ArchiWorkshop, © June Young Lim
© June Young Lim

© June Young Lim © June Young Lim © June Young Lim © June Young Lim +18

  • Architects

    ArchiWorkshop

  • Location

    Mangu-dong, Jungnang-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Architects in Charge

    Hee-Jun Sim, Su-Jeong Park

  • Area

    172.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    June Young Lim
© June Young Lim
© June Young Lim

“House Embracing Sky” is the second residential project by Archiworkshop in MangWoo district in Seoul.

© June Young Lim
© June Young Lim

It was built on a site, which has a land area of 108.9. The border of the site was invading to and by its neighbours’ building, and the road for construction was not completely secured. Allowing building coverage ratio of the site 50%, there was only 56m2 to build.

© June Young Lim
© June Young Lim

We had a thorough consideration on various issues, such as maximizing building coverage ratio, minimizing any problem with neighbors and their lands, rational application of architectural slant line restriction for daylight, etc. Due to building code, the inclined facade was formed. The inclined facade has issues of getting polluted due to dust storm and air pollution.

Elevation
Elevation
© June Young Lim
© June Young Lim

At the beginning, we tried to hide this slope but then we switch our thought and developed to an idea ‘what if this can be well presented in a different way?’. The inclined facade turned into a mirror Facade, which embraces sky and captures a change of the scenery while the mirror mass is unrecognizable and disappears.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© June Young Lim
© June Young Lim
Fifth Floor Plan
Fifth Floor Plan
© June Young Lim
© June Young Lim

The rough surface of the black brick facade and smooth mirror facade gives a great contrast. The shaded portion of the black mirror captures the sky and such reflection can be seen by publics on the ground floor. The mass with one side slash might have been the biggest concern at the beginning, but it became the signature of the building.

© June Young Lim
© June Young Lim
Cite: "House Embracing Sky / ArchiWorkshop" 22 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878162/house-embracing-sky-archiworkshop/>
