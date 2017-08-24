World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Reflections, a Tribute to Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion

Reflections, a Tribute to Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Reflections, a Tribute to Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion

There is always something new to say about Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion. Sometimes we uncover an unknown detail, other times an intervention is revealed or we discover a new lens to observe it. The latter is the case with Spanish architect and audiovisual creator Fernando Avuso, who wanted to pay homage to this historical work.

“It is a simple tribute to such an illustrious architect that seeks to demonstrate the love for architecture that many feel and that a large part of society, probably due to ignorance, doesn’t share. The intention is to bring those people, those who lack an appreciation or understanding of modern architecture closer to it,” explains Ayuso.

Author: Fernando Ayuso.
Music: Carter Burwell (The End, Carol).
Cameras: Panasonic Lumix GH4 y Leica DG Summilux 25mm f/1.4 ASPH.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Valencia, Nicolás. "Reflections, a Tribute to Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion " 24 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Devine, Sophie) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878155/reflections-a-tribute-to-mies-van-der-rohes-barcelona-pavilion/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »