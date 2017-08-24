Reflections, a Tribute to Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion

There is always something new to say about Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion. Sometimes we uncover an unknown detail, other times an intervention is revealed or we discover a new lens to observe it. The latter is the case with Spanish architect and audiovisual creator Fernando Avuso, who wanted to pay homage to this historical work.

“It is a simple tribute to such an illustrious architect that seeks to demonstrate the love for architecture that many feel and that a large part of society, probably due to ignorance, doesn’t share. The intention is to bring those people, those who lack an appreciation or understanding of modern architecture closer to it,” explains Ayuso.

Author: Fernando Ayuso.

Music: Carter Burwell (The End, Carol).

Cameras: Panasonic Lumix GH4 y Leica DG Summilux 25mm f/1.4 ASPH.