World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Studio Gang's Innovative Fire Department Training Facility Tops Out in Brooklyn

Studio Gang's Innovative Fire Department Training Facility Tops Out in Brooklyn

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Studio Gang's Innovative Fire Department Training Facility Tops Out in Brooklyn
Save this picture!
Studio Gang's Innovative Fire Department Training Facility Tops Out in Brooklyn, © Susan De Vries. Via Brownstoner
© Susan De Vries. Via Brownstoner

Studio Gang’s innovative fire station and training facility Fire Rescue 2 has topped out in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Brownsville. A little more than year since construction on the 21,000-square-foot facility began, all of its major concrete elements are now in place, with the red glazed terracotta panels surrounding the building’s opening next to be installed.

© Studio Gang Architects © Studio Gang Architects © Studio Gang Architects © Studio Gang Architects +7

Save this picture!
© Studio Gang Architects
© Studio Gang Architects

The station has been envisioned as a community hub, where firefighters are able to see and be seen from the street as they complete their training exercises on an emergency simulation course made up of balconies, stairs and ladders. The building will also feature state-of-the-art climate control techniques, including a green roof and a geothermal system that tunnels 500 feet into the ground.

Save this picture!
© Studio Gang Architects
© Studio Gang Architects
Save this picture!
© Studio Gang Architects
© Studio Gang Architects

“The rescue company is trained to respond to various emergency scenarios, from fire and building collapses to water rescues and scuba operations. During these emergencies, rescuers must often utilize voids in buildings, whether creating them to let heat and smoke out of a structure or locating them as a means of escape,” Studio Gang explain on their website.

“To enhance the company’s training, the new facility is organized around a large interior void, a space that extends from the ground to roof level. The void enables the team to practice rescue scenarios that mimic conditions common to the city, using its height and associated elements of balconies, bridge, doorways, ladders, and stairs. At the same time, it introduces natural light and fresh air deep into the living quarters, improving the quality of everyday life within the building.”

Save this picture!
© Studio Gang Architects
© Studio Gang Architects
Save this picture!
© Studio Gang Architects
© Studio Gang Architects

The $32 million project is being funded through New York’s Department of Design and Construction, and is expected to be completed by summer 2018. 

See more images of the building’s construction, here.

News via Brownstoner.

Studio Gang Designs Brooklyn Training Facility for New York Fire Department

Studio Gang has designed a new training facility - Fire Rescue 2 - for New York's elite FDNY Company 2. Planned to be built on a Brownsville site in Brooklyn by 2017, the station uses voids as an architectural element that helps the fire team better stage and simulate emergency situations, while bringing natural light and fresh air deep into the building.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Studio Gang's Innovative Fire Department Training Facility Tops Out in Brooklyn" 21 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878153/studio-gangs-innovative-fire-department-training-facility-tops-out-in-brooklyn/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »