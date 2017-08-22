World
  In Ningbo, Two Vast Construction Sites Highlight the Spectacular Scale of High-End Construction in China

In Ningbo, Two Vast Construction Sites Highlight the Spectacular Scale of High-End Construction in China

In Ningbo, Two Vast Construction Sites Highlight the Spectacular Scale of High-End Construction in China
In Ningbo, Two Vast Construction Sites Highlight the Spectacular Scale of High-End Construction in China, © Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Photographer Marc Goodwin—perhaps best known to our readers for his series shooting architectural offices in London, Seoul, BeijingParis, and the Nordic countries—recently travelled to Ningbo, China, on behalf of RSH+P (Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners) and Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects (SHL).

The resulting photo essay at once captures a series of projects currently under construction—including "Ningbo Gateway", a luxury residential tower by RSH+P, and a range of accompanying buildings by SHL—while simultaneously revealing a sense of the very particular atmosphere of this industrial port city.

RSH+P. Image © Marc Goodwin SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin RSH+P. Image © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin +22

RSH+P (Office). Image © Marc Goodwin
SHL (Office). Image © Marc Goodwin
For Goodwin, this was no ordinary job. "Severe rain tested the assumption that good architecture doesn’t need good weather," he said. "Many of the buildings were still construction sites, and the surroundings were not the stuff of standard architectural photography."

RSH+P. Image © Marc Goodwin
RSH+P. Image © Marc Goodwin
RSH+P. Image © Marc Goodwin
RSH+P. Image © Marc Goodwin
SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin
SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin
SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin
SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin
SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin
SHL. Image © Marc Goodwin
See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "In Ningbo, Two Vast Construction Sites Highlight the Spectacular Scale of High-End Construction in China" 22 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878148/in-ningbo-two-vast-construction-sites-highlight-the-spectacular-scale-of-high-end-construction-in-china/>
