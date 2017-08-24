World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Portugal
  5. MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores
  6. 2017
  7. Theatro / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores

Theatro / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores

  • 13:00 - 24 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Theatro / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores
Save this picture!
Theatro / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores, © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio +51

  • Interior Design

    Joana Monteiro, Ana Ferreira

  • Engineering

    Nuno Torres engenharia

  • Construtores

    Craveiro & Craveiro construções
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

'Theatro' is born from the dream of a new society of young entrepreneurs, who wished to build a multifaceted space that would be able to fulfil the dream of each one. Therefore, a versatile space emerges, where the bookstore and cultural dissemination merged to a restoration area are the fundamental uses.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

The chosen building, an old theater hall from 1910, which was abandoned and had suffered several changes over the years, but kept it´s historical meaning. The concern is to bring back the lost identity and recover the original features of the building through an intervention based on the

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

Regarding the main façade, keeping the existing alignments, the building seeks to separate from the neighbour through a big vertical window, as a way of reinterpretation of the original volume. The original tiles were cleaned and some adjustments to the windows were made, specially in the main entrance where the original arch was rebuilt.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Conceptually it was suggested that there should be no physical barriers between the different interior areas, instead these would be defined by furniture and differences in materials, fulfilling the premise of the proposal, intervening as little as possible at the construction level. This option is clearly assumed in the kitchen volume, which being a new volume in space was treated with corrugated sheet, simulating an industrial container, reinforcing its character as an external element to the pre-existence.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

This kind of intervention allowed to solve the program, developed in two floors.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

At the ground level the entrance is a mixed area of cafeteria with bookstore. In the main room the dining area is marked by the bar and wine cellar, clearly new structures with "industrial" character which combined with the furniture distinguishes the areas, giving the character of dynamism requested by the client.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

The "container" volume houses private service areas as well as the toilets. The lateral hallway is marked by a large bookcase that assumes the main exhibition area which allows access to the upper floor spaces, a wine bar and a multi-purpose space.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

The selection of materials and construction systems was related to the need to relate existing construction systems and current construction methods.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Cultural Architecture Commercial Architecture Retail Store Cultural Center Portugal
Cite: "Theatro / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores" [Theatro / MiMool Arquitectura & Design de Interiores] 24 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878145/theatro-mimool-arquitectura-and-design-de-interiores/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »