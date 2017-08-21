AL_A, DS+R, Selldorf Among 6 Teams Shortlisted for Renovation of 18th Century Palladian House in Surrey

Six teams have been shortlisted in a competition to restore and renovate the historic Clandon Park mansion in the county of Surrey, England, after the National Park property received heavy damage from a fire in 2015.

Organized by Malcolm Reading Consultants, the competition tasked teams with restoring and updating the interiors of the 18th-century Palladian house, as well as designing new flexible event spaces and visitor facilities within the existing building footprint.

Save this picture! The Clandon Park mansion as it exists today. Image © National Trust Images, James Dobson

Rather than scrub away the effects of the fire, the brief recommended incorporating the remnants and salvaged materials into the new design, responding to extensive research documenting the fire as part of the structure’s complex history. Historic interior spaces including the Marble Hall, Saloon, Library and Speakers’ Parlour, State Bedroom and the vaulted historic kitchen, will be restored in full, while the event and visitor experience program pieces will occupy modernized spaces.

“It’s exciting to be at this stage in the design competition, when we can see the thought processes and ideas from the six shortlisted teams come to life,” commented Paul Cook, Project Director at Clandon Park. “Whilst the concepts are not final designs for Clandon, they take us a step closer to choosing a team who will help us restore and rebuild this grand place.”

The full shortlist includes:

AL_A and Giles Quarme & Associates with Arup and GROSS.MAX

Allies and Morrison and Feilden + Mawson with Price & Myers, Max Fordham, Tom Stuart-Smith and Nissen Richards Studio

Save this picture! © Allies and Morrison and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Allies and Morrison and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Allies and Morrison and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Allies and Morrison and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Donald Insall Associates and Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Price & Myers, Max Fordham, Tom Stuart- Smith and Barker Langham

Save this picture! © Donald Insall Associates and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Donald Insall Associates and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Donald Insall Associates and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Donald Insall Associates and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Purcell and Sam Jacob Studio with Arup, QODA, Churchman Landscape Architects and Brendan Cormier

Save this picture! © Purcell and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Purcell and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Purcell and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Purcell and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Selldorf Architects, Martin Ashley Architects and Cowie Montgomery Architects with Arup, Vogt Landscape and Jorge Otero-Pailos

Save this picture! © Selldorf Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Selldorf Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Selldorf Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Selldorf Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Sergison Bates Architects and AOC Architecture with Philip Hughes Associates, Price & Myers, Ritchie + Daffin, Tom Stuart-Smith and Graphic Thought Facility

Save this picture! © Sergison Bates Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Sergison Bates Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Sergison Bates Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Save this picture! © Sergison Bates Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants

Judged by a jury of heritage, architectural and local experts, the winning team will be announced later this Fall. That team will then continue to work with the National Trust to develop final designs. A complete plan is expected to be revealed in 2018, with construction slated to begin in 2019.

Learn more about the project and the public display of the shortlisted proposals, here.

News via Malcolm Reading Consultants.