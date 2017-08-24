World
  Chiang House / 2BOOKS design

Chiang House / 2BOOKS design

  22:00 - 24 August, 2017
Chiang House / 2BOOKS design
© moooten studio
© moooten studio

© moooten studio

© moooten studio
© moooten studio

From the architect. This project is intended for a single-storey apartment in the new building. In the construction planning, the builder had limited most of the interior pattern, making it impossible to change too much. For this, we set a goal. We hoped to grant this common project a subject, to show the unique lifestyle of the client.

© moooten studio
© moooten studio

Early in this project, we worked on the interior colour configuration, and hoped to figure out a colour scheme to coordinate the things of everyday use, such as the sofa, dining set, and some daily necessities.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Later, we sorted out two main colour systems: grey and white. We used a hierarchy of grey in different textures and shades to harmonize the space, and used white to highlight the greys.

© moooten studio
© moooten studio

Clean lines are another emphasis of this design, used to direct the vision. Regarding the configuration of the public space, we opened up one of the bedrooms for reserved use as a greenhouse. We also extended the flooring materials and used glass doors with clean lines to blur the boundaries, making the public space more open and more flexible.

© moooten studio
© moooten studio

In the island area, we matched up different flooring materials. The flooring with bright materials formed a contrast with the rustic cement flooring. The combination of different materials made it possible to separate the spaces, but with an open vision. The island cabinet was made of stainless steel, another display of grey. The two woodgrain cement walls on the sides made the island cabinet a stable space.

© moooten studio
© moooten studio
© moooten studio

江宅 / 两册空间制作所

