World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Hidden Studio Beneath a Busy Bridge Provides Creative Solitude for Its Designer

Hidden Studio Beneath a Busy Bridge Provides Creative Solitude for Its Designer

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Hidden Studio Beneath a Busy Bridge Provides Creative Solitude for Its Designer
Save this picture!
Hidden Studio Beneath a Busy Bridge Provides Creative Solitude for Its Designer, © Jose Manuel Pedrajas
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas

As urban environments become denser, more expensive and, on occasion, less desirable, creative minds are creating novel ways to escape the hustle, bustle, and tumult of the city. Fernando Abellanas, a designer based in Valencia, has gone to new extremes in his search for solitude. Positioned beneath a traffic bridge somewhere in the Spanish city, a hidden studio comprises a shelf, a chair, and a small desk – all anchored to the concrete undercarriage of the bridge by means of rails and rollers. Movable, the "room" becomes both impenetrable and isolated by the turn of a hand crank.

© Jose Manuel Pedrajas © Jose Manuel Pedrajas © Jose Manuel Pedrajas © Jose Manuel Pedrajas +16

According to The Spaces, Abellanas has described the project as "an ephemeral intervention," which will remain in situ "until someone finds it and decides to steal the materials, or the authorities remove it." But they'll have to find it first.

Save this picture!
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
Save this picture!
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
Save this picture!
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
Save this picture!
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
Save this picture!
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
Save this picture!
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
Save this picture!
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
Save this picture!
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
Save this picture!
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
Save this picture!
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
© Jose Manuel Pedrajas
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Hidden Studio Beneath a Busy Bridge Provides Creative Solitude for Its Designer" 21 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878113/hidden-studio-beneath-a-busy-bridge-provides-creative-solitude-for-its-designer/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »