Hidden Studio Beneath a Busy Bridge Provides Creative Solitude for Its Designer

As urban environments become denser, more expensive and, on occasion, less desirable, creative minds are creating novel ways to escape the hustle, bustle, and tumult of the city. Fernando Abellanas, a designer based in Valencia, has gone to new extremes in his search for solitude. Positioned beneath a traffic bridge somewhere in the Spanish city, a hidden studio comprises a shelf, a chair, and a small desk – all anchored to the concrete undercarriage of the bridge by means of rails and rollers. Movable, the "room" becomes both impenetrable and isolated by the turn of a hand crank.

+16

According to The Spaces, Abellanas has described the project as "an ephemeral intervention," which will remain in situ "until someone finds it and decides to steal the materials, or the authorities remove it." But they'll have to find it first.