  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Chile
  5. Ipiña+Nieto Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  Apartment Building La Juliana / ipiña+nieto architects

Apartment Building La Juliana / ipiña+nieto architects

  • 11:00 - 21 August, 2017
Apartment Building La Juliana / ipiña+nieto architects
Apartment Building La Juliana / ipiña+nieto architects, © Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

© Pablo Casals-Aguirre © Pablo Casals-Aguirre © Pablo Casals-Aguirre © Pablo Casals-Aguirre +16

  • Collaborator

    Ignacio Hornillos

  • Construction

    Moguerza Constructora SPA

  • Client

    Inversiones Inmobiliarias Araba S.L .
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

From the architect. The apartment building La Juliana is located in the very heart of Bellas Artes area in central Santiago. Its frontal façade measuring 8,77m, a quite narrow front, overlooks calle Monjitas.

© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Scheme
Scheme
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

The aim of the design has been that all apartments had cross-ventilation, allowing to open to both north (living) and south (bedroom) façades. The project takes advantage of this double orientation by conceiving it as a continuous space articulated by a big wall cabinet unit in the dividing wall. This cabinet is adapted to the space it serves, from the living to the kitchen, from the kitchen to the bathroom and from the bathroom to the bedroom.

© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

A big patio gives natural light to each flat. This patio allows the apartment to overlook an inner common space, aiming to create communication within the residents.

© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

The main street openings of these apartments are designed to direct the look of the resident to the busy and active calle Monjitas, an important street which connects hot points of the city such as Lastarria and Plaza de Armas.

© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Product:

Concrete

See more:

