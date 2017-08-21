Apartment Building La Juliana / ipiña+nieto architects

+16

Architects Ipiña+Nieto Arquitectos

Location Monjitas 530, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Project Team Tadea de Ipiña Mariscal, Jorge Nieto Pujol.

Area 1075.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Collaborator Ignacio Hornillos

Construction Moguerza Constructora SPA

Client Inversiones Inmobiliarias Araba S.L . More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The apartment building La Juliana is located in the very heart of Bellas Artes area in central Santiago. Its frontal façade measuring 8,77m, a quite narrow front, overlooks calle Monjitas.

The aim of the design has been that all apartments had cross-ventilation, allowing to open to both north (living) and south (bedroom) façades. The project takes advantage of this double orientation by conceiving it as a continuous space articulated by a big wall cabinet unit in the dividing wall. This cabinet is adapted to the space it serves, from the living to the kitchen, from the kitchen to the bathroom and from the bathroom to the bedroom.

A big patio gives natural light to each flat. This patio allows the apartment to overlook an inner common space, aiming to create communication within the residents.

The main street openings of these apartments are designed to direct the look of the resident to the busy and active calle Monjitas, an important street which connects hot points of the city such as Lastarria and Plaza de Armas.