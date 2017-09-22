World
  Twix House / Studio RED

Twix House / Studio RED

  • 11:00 - 22 September, 2017
Twix House / Studio RED
Twix House / Studio RED, © Ricardo Chaves
© Ricardo Chaves

© Ricardo Chaves © Ricardo Chaves © Ricardo Chaves © Ricardo Chaves + 25

  • Architects

    Studio RED

  • Location

    San José, Costa Rica

  • Architects in Charge

    Omar Quesada Arias, Giancarlo Muñoz Ramírez

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Ricardo Chaves
© Ricardo Chaves
© Ricardo Chaves

From the architect. Located in the outskirts of Alajuela, Coyol is a humid weather area full of lush green landscapes and stunning views. The clients were looking for a house able to integrate public areas, front, and backyard within one single space. Twix House is conceptualized by two main curved dynamic shapes, which create one whole. Two twin L-shaped volumes are looking to opposite sides: sunrise facade and sunset facade, resulting in an S-shaped form of the entire house. Both contain the main and secondary bedrooms of the house, giving them unique views of the Central Valley mountains.

First floor plan
First floor plan
Diagram 04. Image Courtesy of Studio RED
Diagram 04. Image Courtesy of Studio RED

The main access entrance opens onto a double height lobby, crossed by the bridge in the center, and a curved staircase to the left. The main public area has a double height space, which is an open plan, containing the living room, dining room, and a kitchen. These spaces are connected by sliding doors that lead to the terrace, becoming a key element of the house, transforming the social areas and allowing for direct communication between indoor and outdoor spaces. The private areas of the house are located on the second floor: two bedrooms and a second living room. These are connected by a third volume, which is an interior bridge, articulating the house and integrating all the downstairs and upstairs areas together.

© Ricardo Chaves
© Ricardo Chaves

Due to the particularities of the climate zone, a special attention had to be paid to ensuring that the house remains fresh. Therefore, as a part of the process, different passive design strategies for tropical climate areas were implemented. For instance, the roof of the bridge overlaps the rest of the roof creating a gap, which acts as a monitor letting the hot air leave. Apart from that, the orientation of the building allows for cross ventilation to take place, resulting in cool and refreshing temperatures indoors, despite the daily tropical heat.

© Ricardo Chaves
© Ricardo Chaves
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Costa Rica
Cite: "Twix House / Studio RED" 22 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878070/twix-house-studio-red/>

