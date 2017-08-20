World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. Tsutsumi & Associates
  6. 2017
  7. Ginshariya Restaurant / Tsutsumi & Associates

Ginshariya Restaurant / Tsutsumi & Associates

  • 22:00 - 20 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ginshariya Restaurant / Tsutsumi & Associates
Save this picture!
Ginshariya Restaurant / Tsutsumi & Associates, Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates
Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates

Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates +15

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates
Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates

From the architect. In this Japanese bistro which is mainly based on rice, it has three concepts as centripetal, oriental and particulate. First, utilizing the sufficient height of the space, we set the entrance as high and the back as low. Then this perspective makes the centripetal space which attract people into the space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates
Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates

Secondly, we referred and extended flying rafter which is often used at the traditional Zen temple, and by overlapping several layers of rafters, we construct a step-like dynamic ceiling to express powerful orientality.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates
Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates
Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates

Thirdly, following the traditional Zen temple’s way, the edge of the rafter is covered by white plate so that we can see a large number of white dots scattering. Needles to say this particulate is a metaphor of the rice.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates
Courtesy of Tsutsumi & Associates
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars China
Cite: "Ginshariya Restaurant / Tsutsumi & Associates" 20 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878059/ginshariya-tsutsumi-and-associates/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »