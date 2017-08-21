World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Boegli Kramp Architekten
  6. 2010
  7. La Branche Home for the Disabled / Boegli Kramp Architekten

La Branche Home for the Disabled / Boegli Kramp Architekten

  • 02:00 - 21 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
La Branche Home for the Disabled / Boegli Kramp Architekten
Save this picture!
La Branche Home for the Disabled / Boegli Kramp Architekten, © Alexander Gempeler
© Alexander Gempeler

© Alexander Gempeler © Alexander Gempeler © Alexander Gempeler © Alexander Gempeler +12

  • Construction Managers

    Rosset SA, Fribourg

  • Client

    Association La Branche, Mollie Margot
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alexander Gempeler
© Alexander Gempeler

From the architect. The different buildings of the La Branche home for the disabled create a small village in its own right, situated in a rural location with a view of the Alps. The facility on a gently sloping south-facing terrain was to be completed by polyvalent buildings placed in a way to form the village center.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Gempeler
© Alexander Gempeler

Two new buildings define a central square situation on three levels. Together with the nearby buildings of the hall and the school, it creates a meeting place, a village square representing the heart of the location. The stairs are also an outdoor amphitheater and can be used for performances. To encourage contact and exchange, the existing street was removed and diverted around the village center. Access to the square is exclusive via small footpaths that interweave with the existing network of walkways.

Save this picture!
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

To retain the rural topographical character, the natural, gently sloping terrain was hardly changed. The building volumes are inserted into the green areas as free-standing structures. They are derived from Anthroposophic teachings and appear in a translated, polygonal, crystalline form.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Gempeler
© Alexander Gempeler

To break direct translation, the volumes were however clad in vertically structured wooden boards. The appearance is invigorated through the seemingly arbitrary use of differently dimensioned, yet always formally congruent windows.

Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The situation on the slope allows floor-level access to all stories. The lower ground floors, which have a direct relationship with the large square, unite the public functions of the store, restaurant, and administration. The upper ground floor accommodates therapy rooms, studios and the therapeutic bakery, which can all be accessed independently of the upper level.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Gempeler
© Alexander Gempeler

The two buildings are structured in the organizational areas of production, sales, administration, therapy, and nursing. The functional division is both horizontal through the independent buildings and vertical due to the different functions. The simple organization of the buildings takes the orientation and coordination difficulties experienced by the users into account.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Gempeler
© Alexander Gempeler

Vertical access is closely connected to the relevant entrances and almost exclusively serves as shortcuts for the outdoor paths. Central, slightly bossed corridors with natural light from both ends connect the individual rooms on each floor.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Switzerland
Cite: "La Branche Home for the Disabled / Boegli Kramp Architekten" 21 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878050/la-branche-home-for-the-disabled-boegli-kramp-architekten/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »