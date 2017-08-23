World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  Arts District Loft / Marmol Radziner

  • 13:00 - 23 August, 2017
Arts District Loft / Marmol Radziner, © Jessie Webster
  • Architectural Design

    Nicole Starr (Studio Director), Chris Keller (Project Manager), Christos Bolos (Project Architect)

  • Interior Design

    Erika Montes (Interiors Studio Director), Sarah Netto (Project Manager), Ashley Reta (Project Manager)

  • Construction

    Matt Lambert (Project Manager, Marmol Radziner Fabrication)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Jessie Webster
From the architect. The Arts District Loft is an alteration of a 2,000-square-foot condominium loft in the Toy Factory Lofts, a 1924 warehouse located in the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles. The alteration included the removal of existing partitions to combine two bedrooms into one master suite; the installation of casework to reconfigure the living room and bedroom; and the renovation of the kitchen, bathroom, and powder room.

© Jessie Webster
To create a more intimate living space also suitable for entertaining, we aimed to create distinct areas within the existing open floor plan. In the main space, we raised a 20-foot by 20-foot area 18 inches in the southeast corner to delineate a living room area and optimize the south- and east-facing windows. The resulting floor-to-ceiling windows provide a visual connection to the street that previously did not exist.

© Jessie Webster
Separating the living room from the adjacent master suite is a custom bookcase with three bays that rotate 90 degrees. When left open, the bookcase lets in natural light from the living room windows, while the resulting ledge doubles as flexible seating for the master suite sitting area. Just north of the bedroom, we converted the area surrounding an existing concrete column into a study and coat closet.

© Jessie Webster
Loft Floor Plan
Loft Floor Plan
© Jessie Webster
Against the industrial backdrop of the existing concrete floor and exposed structural concrete of the ceiling are inviting, modern interiors. We worked with an assortment of woods, textures, and metal finishes to visually warm and soften the space.

© Jessie Webster
A color palette of primarily warm gray tones and black complement the gray herringbone pattern oak floor and bold black custom casework built by our wood shop. The result is a comfortable home well-suited for entertaining – simple yet sophisticated.

© Jessie Webster
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors United States
