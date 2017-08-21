World
  6. 2017
  Poke Poke / STUDIO DOHO

Poke Poke / STUDIO DOHO

  • 17:00 - 21 August, 2017
Poke Poke / STUDIO DOHO
Poke Poke / STUDIO DOHO, © M2STUDIO
© M2STUDIO

© M2STUDIO © M2STUDIO © M2STUDIO © M2STUDIO +16

  • Architects

    STUDIO DOHO

  • Location

    Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Xin Dogterom, Jason Holland

  • Area

    32.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    M2STUDIO
© M2STUDIO
© M2STUDIO

From the architect. STUDIO DOHO developed an “Urban Surf” concept for new Shanghai-based restaurant POKE POKE. The 32 sqm project, situated on the ground floor of an old Shanghainese lane house in the Jing’an District of the city, makes a bold statement with its gradient blue façade and surfboard inspired countertops.

Plan
Plan

The client’s brief challenged the designers to create a modern eatery that reflects the Hawaiian origins of its food within the constraints of the small space. STUDIO DOHO created outdoor bar counters that transition into the ordering area, while linking the interior and exterior space.  The counter-tops with a colorful surfboard tip to integrate them into the façade.  The storefront was designed with a gradient tile mosaic that transitions from ocean blue to white, adding color to the streetscape.

© M2STUDIO
© M2STUDIO

Extensive demolition work was required on the interior, including adding steel structure to allow the existing walls to be removed and create sufficient space for the kitchen and dining area.   The colorful material palette was kept simple on the cozy interior, creating a relaxing café atmosphere.

© M2STUDIO
© M2STUDIO
