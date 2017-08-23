World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. Shanghai HuaDu Architecture and Urban Design Group (HDD)
  6. 2017
  7. Chui Yuan / Shanghai HuaDu Architecture and Urban Design Group

Chui Yuan / Shanghai HuaDu Architecture and Urban Design Group

  • 20:00 - 23 August, 2017
Chui Yuan / Shanghai HuaDu Architecture and Urban Design Group
Chui Yuan / Shanghai HuaDu Architecture and Urban Design Group, © Su Shengliang
© Su Shengliang

© Su Shengliang © Su Shengliang © Su Shengliang © Su Shengliang +45

  • Landscape

    Duan Jianqiang

  • Structure Design

    Wang Guoxun

  • Furniture Design

    Liu Dan (Zhao zuo), Li Di (HDD)

  • Interior Light Design

    Zang Haiyan (Velux China)

  • Decoration Construction

    Shanghai Zhiheng Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., Sun Fei, Sun Yize, Zhang Yi, Zhang Shaoming

  • Movable Furniture

    Kunshan Shengshi home with Furniture Co., Ltd., Ruan Hingjing, Zhao Zunxiang, Yang Hongzhi

  • Skylight provider and installation

    Velux (China); Zang Haiyan, Shanghai Ming source Industrial Co., Ltd. (Wei Lukesi Shanghai dealer with the installation), Maliping

  • Soft equipment provided

    made ZAOZUO, Liu Yan, Chen Zhen, Sun Jinzhou, Huang Yuying

  • Perforated plate provider and installation

    Shanghai Shengting Construction Technology Co., Ltd., Qiu Min, Ji Xintang, Xiao Qiao

  • Kunqu guidance

    Shen Yilian (Suzhou Youth Art Troupe)

  • Special thanks

    Suzhou Net Master Park, Shanghai Mu Ge Television Media Co., Ltd., Indigo Hotel

  • Contribution

    Shanghai Huadu Building Planning & Design Co., Ltd Special thanks to: Han Jing, Xia Zhiyu, Liu Yamin
© Su Shengliang
© Su Shengliang

From the architect. The project is located in an old historical district in Shanghai within more than 70 years. It has be the sole living space for three generations. Now it will be served as a brand new apartment for the youngest couple. With the limitation of 35sqm, the squeezed space should be sufficient for all three generations.

Diagram
Diagram
Diagram
Diagram

One of the biggest feature of the building is the triple height space. The architect blend the spatial quality of Chinese garden with full richness into such a small apartment, transforming the space complexity from 2d to 3d, creating a dynamic moving experience in the project.

© Su Shengliang
© Su Shengliang

In the most of traditional Chinese gardens, the space is quite limited. So one should find a way to squeezed all nature elements into this small plot. There are several techniques be used in Chinese landscape design, which could also be implemented into interior design.

Diagram
Diagram

"Seeing grandness through smallness" is one of the most important techniques. One should experience much more bigger space in such small plot.

© Su Shengliang
© Su Shengliang

In this project, designer used many movable doors and furniture to transform space form closed to open, creating much more dynamic space experience in small scale. People could see different thing by walking along the space. This is call "moving by seeing" in garden making.

Section
Section
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

All rooms become only a fracture of the whole experience, creating a holistic opera experience altogether. The strategies of " winded walking circulations" as well as "borrowing views from outside" are also heavily implemented in the project.

© Su Shengliang
© Su Shengliang

"The Story of the Western Wing" as one of the greatest opera of all time, is also introduced in the project. We want to recreate the scenes of this opera in this tiny nutshell.

© Su Shengliang
© Su Shengliang

For instance, "TING", meaning pavilion in Chinese, is recreated in the top of the space, becoming a social space for chatting and relaxing. "Tai", meaning podium, is created for the living room, providing Tv and other entertainment system. "Shui" meaning water, indicates the whole walking experience in the apartment.

© Su Shengliang
© Su Shengliang

The whole project is a collage of traditional Chinese garden and modern city life, in order to project the relaxing old fashioned Chinese landscape design into modern fast-pace life in contemporary Chinese metropolis 

© Su Shengliang
© Su Shengliang
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors China
Cite: "Chui Yuan / Shanghai HuaDu Architecture and Urban Design Group" 23 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878043/chui-yuan-shanghai-huadu-architecture-and-urban-design-group-hdd/>
