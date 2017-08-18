World
  Construction Begins on Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall Transformation

Construction Begins on Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall Transformation

Construction Begins on Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall Transformation
Construction has begun on Penn Station’s fast-tracked Moynihan Train Hall project has begun, announced New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo in a press conference.

Located within the existing James A. Farley Building (across from the existing Penn Station entrance), the new 255,000-square-foot Train Hall will serve as a new concourse for Amtrak and Long Island Railroad passengers, while an additional 700,000-square-feet will be dedicated to commercial, retail and dining spaces.

"For decades, passengers were promised a world-class train hall worthy of New York - today, we are delivering on that promise and turning that dream into a reality," said Governor Cuomo. "We are transforming the Farley Post Office into a state-of-the-art transit hub to get travelers where they need to go faster and more comfortably. With better access to trains and subways, vibrant retail and business opportunities and stunning architectural design, we are bringing Penn Station into the 21st century."

Designed by SOM, the renovation will feature a new 92-foot-tall skylight located within the center of  the Beaux Arts building (designed by McKim, Mead and White). The train hall will service nine platforms with 17 tracks. New renderings released with the announcement show the connection between the above- and below-ground areas, as well as a look how the building will look from the street.

While demolition and preparatory work on the project began in September of last year, construction will now begin full speed ahead on the $1.6 billion project, with a completion date targeted for 2020.

Read more about the project, here.

News via New York State Governor’s Office.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Construction Begins on Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall Transformation" 18 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878010/construction-begins-on-penn-stations-moynihan-train-hall-transformation/>
