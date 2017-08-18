Explore These Digitally-Created Abandoned Islands by Brazilian Designer Fabio Araujo

Abu Dhabi-based Brazilian designer and artist Fábio Araujo has a fascination with abandoned places – the mystery of where the man made clashes with the natural to create unique colors, textures and compositions.

These places are the subject of his series, aptly titled “Abandoned Places,” in which he uses a series of digital manipulations to create small islands floating within and contrasting with their clean, solid backgrounds.

Other works by Araujo include “Favela,” where the Brazilian housing typology has been reimagined as located within the sky, and miniature models of scenes and buildings including the Burj al Arab hotel in Dubai.

“I create pieces that are related to something I like that I visited or that I'm curious about,” explains Araujo on choosing his subject matter. “I'm a Designer but fascinated by abandoned buildings and places; these places always have some history behind old walls. I like the colors of rust and nature taking care of the place. There is a mystery in abandoned places that attracts me.”

You can see more of Araujo’s work on his Instagram and behance page.