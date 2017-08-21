Sebastian Weiss Reveals The Public Personalities of French Landmarks in Paris, Nanterre and Arcueil

For Hamburg-based photographer Sebastian Weiss, buildings are dramatis personae, or "characters". Inspired by Ash Amin and Stephen Graham's 1997 book The Ordinary City, in which the authors described the city as the "theater of life", this photo-essay of architectural landmarks in the French cities of Arcueil, Nanterre, and Paris examines the personalities of public buildings.

In considering the "city itself as a theater," Weiss has brought the "protagonists of the city" to the fore. "I was looking for architectural people," Weiss recalls, "whose roles are essential and whose absence would make an entirely different story." With this in mind, these are his favorite urban "performances".

La cité Curial-Cambrai

Location: Paris, France / Architect: André Coquet

ZAC du Coteau

Location: Arcueil, France / Architects: ECDM Architectes

SILOS 13

Location: Paris, France / Architect: VIB Architecture

Choux de Créteil

Location: Créteil, France / Architect: Gérard Grandval

Stade Jean-Bouin

Location: Paris, France / Architects: Rudy Ricciotti

Centre des nouvelles industries et technologies

Location: Paris, France / Architects: Robert Edouard Camelot, Jean de Mailly and Bernard Zehrfuss

Tours Aillaud

Location: Nanterre, France / Architects: Émile Aillaud

Grande Arche

Location: Paris, France / Architects: Otto von Spreckelsen and Paul Andreu

Cité de la musique – Philharmonie de Paris

Location: Paris, France / Architect: Jean Nouvel

Le Centre National d'Entraînement

Location: Paris, France