  3. The Best Photos of the Week: The Beauty of Concrete

Due to its ability to be shaped into complex forms and the diversity of textures that it can offer, concrete is one of the favorite materials of many architects, who appreciate its capacity to help them realize their designs. For this reason, for this week's Photos of the Week we have selected 20 images that highlight the beauty and expressiveness of this material. Read on to see a selection of renowned photographers such as Brigida GonzálezBruno Candiotto, Élena Marini Silvestri, and Raphael Olivier.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Élena Marini Silvestri © Ivan Brodey © Fernando Stankuns

Xia Zhi

Beijing No.4 High School Fangshan Campus / OPEN Architecture

The Best Photos of the Week: The Beauty of Concrete, © Xia Zhi
Daniela Mac Adden

S+J House / Luciano Kruk 

© Daniela Mac Adden
Élena Marini Silvestri

Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos

© Élena Marini Silvestri
Laurian Ghinitoiu

Pilgrimage Church / Gottfried Böhm

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Brigida González

E20 Private Residence / STEIMLE ARCHITEKTEN BDA

© Brigida González
Ivan Brodey

Løren Metro Station / Arne Henriksen Arkitekter + MDH Arkitekter

© Ivan Brodey
Daniela Mac Adden

S+J House / Luciano Kruk

© Daniela Mac Adden
Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Sambade House / spaceworkers

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Bruno Candiotto

Workshop House / PAX.ARQ

© Bruno Candiotto
Lorena Darquea

Acolhúas House / SPRB arquitectos

© Lorena Darquea
Brigida González

Greiner Headquarter / f m b architekten

© Brigida González
Raphael Olivier

Neo-Brutalist Revival / Raphael Olivier

© Raphael Olivier
Carlos Patrón

Gabriela House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual 

© Carlos Patrón
Élena Marini Silvestri

Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos

© Élena Marini Silvestri
Raphael Olivier

Neo-Brutalist Revival / Raphael Olivier

© Raphael Olivier
Ivan Brodey

Løren Metro Station / Arne Henriksen Arkitekter + MDH Arkitekter

© Ivan Brodey
Luis Gordoa

Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05

© Luis Gordoa
Wooseop Hwang

Earth House / BCHO Architects

© Wooseop Hwang
Fernando Stankuns

Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism, University of São Paulo (FAU-USP) / João Vilanova Artigas and Carlos Cascaldi

© Fernando Stankuns
Bruno Candiotto

Workshop House / PAX.ARQ

© Bruno Candiotto
See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "The Best Photos of the Week: The Beauty of Concrete" 20 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877996/the-best-photos-of-the-week-the-beauty-of-concrete/>
