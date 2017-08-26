World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Thailand
  5. Plan Architect
  6. 2017
  7. Sindhorn Residence / Plan Architect

Sindhorn Residence / Plan Architect

  • 20:00 - 26 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sindhorn Residence / Plan Architect
Save this picture!
Sindhorn Residence / Plan Architect, © Yamastudio
© Yamastudio

© Yamastudio © Yamastudio © Yamastudio © Yamastudio + 27

  • Architects

    Plan Architect

  • Location

    Soi Ton Son - Soi Lang Suan 1, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

  • Area

    55525.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yamastudio

  • Architecture Team

    Sinn Phonghanyudh, Wara Jithpratuck, Somsak Shanokprasith, Teerapol Akaratiwa

  • Structural Engineer

    Arun Chaiseri Consulting Engineers Co.,Ltd.

  • Mechanical Engineer

    MITR Technical Consultant Co., Ltd.

  • Construction Management (CM)

    PPSN Co., Ltd.

  • Interior Designer

    Department of Architecture Co.,Ltd. and Leo International Design Group Co., Ltd.

  • Landscape Designer

    TROP : terrains + open space

  • Façade Consultants

    Façade Associates Co.,Ltd.

  • Contractors

    Thai Obayashi CORP.,Ltd.

  • Clients

    Siam Sindhorn Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yamastudio
© Yamastudio

From the architect. Sindhorn Residence is a luxury condominium located at Tonson Rd. in the heart of Bangkok city, a location which surrounded by green scenery from many international embassy. The project sits right on the Tonson Rd. which limits the height in the frontal area, so we decided to separate the project into two towers, the low rise and the high rise.

Save this picture!
© Yamastudio
© Yamastudio

By separating the two towers, the central area between buildings becomes the main approaching plaza of the project. Instead of grouping the car park in the lower area of the building, we shift the car park to the basement and introduced serenity living life style in the low rise residence by taking advantage of the low height which is tremendously close to green scenery. This matches a group of users that does not keen on living in high rise building but among the nature.

Save this picture!
© Yamastudio
© Yamastudio
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Yamastudio
© Yamastudio

On the other hand, the high-rise zone goes beyond an overall height of other buildings in the area providing panoramic cityscape scenery of Bangkok. 

Save this picture!
© Yamastudio
© Yamastudio

The two towers are connected together with gigantic scale sky-bridge where packs shared facilities area such as swimming pool, fitness center, sauna and locker rooms. The pool deck is a unique area with a floating swimming pool and cozy relaxing area around the pool with superior garden on the deck.

Save this picture!
© Yamastudio
© Yamastudio
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Thailand
Cite: "Sindhorn Residence / Plan Architect" 26 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877987/sindhorn-residence-plan-architect/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »