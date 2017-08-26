Sindhorn Residence / Plan Architect

+ 27

Architects Plan Architect

Location Soi Ton Son - Soi Lang Suan 1, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

Area 55525.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Yamastudio

Architecture Team Sinn Phonghanyudh, Wara Jithpratuck, Somsak Shanokprasith, Teerapol Akaratiwa

Structural Engineer Arun Chaiseri Consulting Engineers Co.,Ltd.

Mechanical Engineer MITR Technical Consultant Co., Ltd.

Construction Management (CM) PPSN Co., Ltd.

Interior Designer Department of Architecture Co.,Ltd. and Leo International Design Group Co., Ltd.

Landscape Designer TROP : terrains + open space

Façade Consultants Façade Associates Co.,Ltd.

Contractors Thai Obayashi CORP.,Ltd.

Clients Siam Sindhorn Co., Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Sindhorn Residence is a luxury condominium located at Tonson Rd. in the heart of Bangkok city, a location which surrounded by green scenery from many international embassy. The project sits right on the Tonson Rd. which limits the height in the frontal area, so we decided to separate the project into two towers, the low rise and the high rise.

By separating the two towers, the central area between buildings becomes the main approaching plaza of the project. Instead of grouping the car park in the lower area of the building, we shift the car park to the basement and introduced serenity living life style in the low rise residence by taking advantage of the low height which is tremendously close to green scenery. This matches a group of users that does not keen on living in high rise building but among the nature.

On the other hand, the high-rise zone goes beyond an overall height of other buildings in the area providing panoramic cityscape scenery of Bangkok.

The two towers are connected together with gigantic scale sky-bridge where packs shared facilities area such as swimming pool, fitness center, sauna and locker rooms. The pool deck is a unique area with a floating swimming pool and cozy relaxing area around the pool with superior garden on the deck.