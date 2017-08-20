World
  Bell Pavilion / Peso Von Ellrichshausen

Bell Pavilion / Peso Von Ellrichshausen

  09:00 - 20 August, 2017
Bell Pavilion / Peso Von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
  • Collaborators

    Diego Perez, Teresa Freire, Shota Nemoto

  • Authors

    Mauricio Pezo, Sofia von Ellrichshausen

  • Constructor

    Jacky Cremona, So.Ré.Bat S.A.

  • Client

    Christian Boltanski

  • Production

    Solo Galerie, Christian Bourdais, Eva Albarran
    More Specs
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
From the architect. This is a room for a continuous video projection, for the documentation of a monumental but fragile installation made by Christian Boltanski in the Atacama Desert. With two concentric cylinders and two tunnel-like extensions, this sculptural piece is meant to erode its own figure in order to re-enact an inner landscape. It is a dimly lit, opaque and seamless chamber, rough enough so as to evoke the original distant place where the installation was recorded.

Plan
Plan
© Marc Domage
Diagram
Diagram

The radius of the smallest cylinder is, in fact, defined both by a fine-tuned equipment and by the precise distance of an observer immersed in the projected image. The other cylinder, as a consequence of the reversible path to go from outside to outside, might be read as a leftover of the inner corner in which the recorded landscape is projected. It is somehow difficult to understand how a small building can contain a massive landscape in its modest entrails. Here, what seems to be a defensive gesture towards the surrounding garden is no other than a haven for the devious and fleeting overlap between reality and fiction.

© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Model
Model
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cite: "Bell Pavilion / Peso Von Ellrichshausen" [Bell pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen] 20 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877982/bell-pavilion-peso-von-ellrichshausen/>
