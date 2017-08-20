World
Detached House / MIDE architetti

  • 02:00 - 20 August, 2017
Detached House / MIDE architetti
Detached House / MIDE architetti , © Alessanda Bello
© Alessanda Bello

© Alessanda Bello © Alessanda Bello © Alessanda Bello © Alessanda Bello +19

  • Architects

    MIDE architetti

  • Location

    Fiesso d'Artico, Italy

  • Architects in Charge

    Fabrizio Michielon, Sergio de Gioia

  • Area

    950.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Alessanda Bello

  • Collaborators

    Raffaele Camputaro, Ingrid Cagol

  • Consultants

    Daniele Nesti, Francesco Terrin
© Alessanda Bello
© Alessanda Bello

From the architect. The project takes place within a large parcel in Fiesso d’Artico, a little village along the bankside area of the Brenta River, also called ‘Riviera del Brenta’, in the mainland territory of the province of Venice.

© Alessanda Bello
© Alessanda Bello

The essential outline and the pure profiles of the architectural volume were obtained by intentionally conceal gutters and drainpipes within the roof stratigraphy.

Section
Section

The designed building hosts a single-family residence distributed onto two levels: one for the day, the other for the night usage.

© Alessanda Bello
© Alessanda Bello

At the ground floor the space is articulated through the kitchen area, living room equipment and technical rooms. The entire space is featured by a large glazed wall that leads to the compressed space of the exterior portico, consists of a real geometric procedure of subtraction from the stereometric mass of the building. This operation favours an ideal and functional connection between interior and exterior, allowing light to diffuse uniformly throughout the ground floor and, at the same time, filtering straight sunlight hitting.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

At the first floor have been placed bedrooms and a bathroom. Here, the contrast with permeability of the ground level is declared. The space is more intimate and enclosed although, by facing the large double height space of the living room, the corridor and the staircase transmit natural light coming from the large glass wall and become physical element of connection with the outside.

© Alessanda Bello
© Alessanda Bello
Cite: "Detached House / MIDE architetti " 20 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877981/detached-house-mide-architetti/>
