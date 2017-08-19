World
  7. Post Office Sněžka / e-MRAK

Post Office Sněžka / e-MRAK

  • 05:00 - 19 August, 2017
Post Office Sněžka / e-MRAK
Post Office Sněžka / e-MRAK, © Andrea Thiel Lhotakova
© Andrea Thiel Lhotakova

© Andrea Thiel Lhotakova © Andrea Thiel Lhotakova © Andrea Thiel Lhotakova Courtesy of e-MRAK +13

  • Architects

    e-MRAK

  • Location

    Sněžka, Czech Republic

  • Lead Architects

    Martin Rajniš, Patrik Hoffman, Jan Mach, Tom Plzenský, David Kubík, Josef Franc

  • Area

    112.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2007

  • Photographs

    Andrea Thiel Lhotakova
Courtesy of e-MRAK
Courtesy of e-MRAK

From the architect. It’s hard to find a more difficult place for building a house than the peak of Mt. Sněžka. Wind speeds reach up to 250 km/h, winter temperatures hit record freezes, it is the most strictly protected zone of a national park.

Site Plan
Site Plan

How to build in such a locality without spending excess money, and create a house that would remain in the minds of the people who visit? This building is a cousin of the storage depots of Amundsen’s or Scott’s polar expeditions or the houses that you see in Greenland or the Spitzbergen Islands.

Courtesy of e-MRAK
Courtesy of e-MRAK

It enters on tiptoes into the national park: it is of wood and glass, standing on delicate metal supports. In the harshest winters, it is completely closed off behind interior insulation slabs – shadowboxes – and exterior blinds, which protect it from flying bits of rock and ice.

© Andrea Thiel Lhotakova
© Andrea Thiel Lhotakova

Its outdoor staircase reminds you that you are climbing to the highest point of the Czech lands. An environmentally friendly wooden building, respecting nature, humanity, and the majesty of the mountains.

© Andrea Thiel Lhotakova
© Andrea Thiel Lhotakova
Plan and Elevations
Plan and Elevations
© Andrea Thiel Lhotakova
© Andrea Thiel Lhotakova
