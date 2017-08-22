World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Leroy Street Studio
  6. 2012
  7. Cove House / LSS

Cove House / LSS

  • 09:00 - 22 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cove House / LSS
Save this picture!
Cove House / LSS, © Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips

© Christian Phillips © Christian Phillips © Christian Phillips © Nikolas Koenig +20

  • Interior Designers

    Sybille Schneider, Sophia Chang

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Sun Engineering

  • Civil Engineer

    BSS Design

  • Structural Engineer

    Richmond So Engineers

  • Landscape Architects

    Stephen Stimson Associates

  • Lighting

    Clinard Design Studio
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips

From the architect. The Cove House embodies the client’s desire for a contemporary house that is respectful of both the New England vernacular and its immediate neighborhood. The form is an adaptation of the massing and materiality of the classic saltbox typology that meets the standards of the historic district commission while also satisfying the clients’ desire for a distinctive home.

Save this picture!
© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips

Site
The site is marked by a shallow ravine that was previously home to the historic Webster Rose Garden. While the gardens were lost decades before, the original retaining walls remain, and the garden was replanted with native plantings that provide erosion control, animal habitats, and storm water attenuation. Today, visitors cross this garden on a new footbridge spanning from the parking court to the front entrance of the house.

Save this picture!
© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips
Save this picture!
Lower Level Plan
Lower Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Nikolas Koenig
© Nikolas Koenig
Save this picture!
Upper Level Plan
Upper Level Plan

Massing
The form was inspired by the sailing ships that once anchored in the neighboring harbor. The house is created from a sequence of volumes that are linked below grade. The existing slope of the site allows for the two primary volumes to nestle into the landscape, presenting a low presence to the street while exposing the full height of the house to the ocean. The massing defines an upper utility court and kitchen garden, and a dynamic interstitial space that frames the ocean view.

Save this picture!
© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips

Materiality
Alaskan yellow cedar shingles typical of the Cape Cod vernacular further integrate the home into the existing streetscape. The ocean façade uses extensive glazing to maximize the views with a wood louvered rain screen to minimize solar heat gain. Board-formed concrete retaining walls and fireplace mass anchor the building to the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Adaptive reuse United States
Cite: "Cove House / LSS" 22 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877955/cove-house-lss/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »