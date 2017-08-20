Casa Concreto / Grupo MM

+18

Architects Grupo MM

Location Ciudad López Mateos, Mexico

Collaborators Venancio Torrijos

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Iván Casillas

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. With the idea of creating an oasis in the middle of the woods, the Casa Concreto project is born. Where the context of the house becomes the perfect green scenario to show off the concrete’s grey tones that, when in touch with nature, ages in an artistic way.

A private access gives place to the first level that, in a semi-open floor plan, the public areas are located. The three rooms are in the second level. One of them has an independent access with a separate staircase.

The vegetation surrounding the house is integrated playfully in the interiors with patios, natural light entries and floor to ceiling windows. The finishes and lighting design also play an important role with grey and brown tones in flooring and wood work. These create a warm and cozy ambiance even with the coldness of the concrete.