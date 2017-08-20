World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Grupo MM
  6. 2015
  Casa Concreto / Grupo MM

Casa Concreto / Grupo MM

  • 13:00 - 20 August, 2017
Casa Concreto / Grupo MM
Casa Concreto / Grupo MM, © Iván Casillas
© Iván Casillas

© Iván Casillas © Iván Casillas © Iván Casillas © Iván Casillas +18

  • Architects

    Grupo MM

  • Location

    Ciudad López Mateos, Mexico

  • Collaborators

    Venancio Torrijos

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Iván Casillas
© Iván Casillas
© Iván Casillas

From the architect. With the idea of creating an oasis in the middle of the woods, the Casa Concreto project is born. Where the context of the house becomes the perfect green scenario to show off the concrete’s grey tones that, when in touch with nature, ages in an artistic way.

© Iván Casillas
© Iván Casillas
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Iván Casillas
© Iván Casillas
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Iván Casillas
© Iván Casillas

A private access gives place to the first level that, in a semi-open floor plan, the public areas are located. The three rooms are in the second level. One of them has an independent access with a separate staircase.

© Iván Casillas
© Iván Casillas

The vegetation surrounding the house is integrated playfully in the interiors with patios, natural light entries and floor to ceiling windows. The finishes and lighting design also play an important role with grey and brown tones in flooring and wood work. These create a warm and cozy ambiance even with the coldness of the concrete.

© Iván Casillas
© Iván Casillas
Sections
Sections
© Iván Casillas
© Iván Casillas
