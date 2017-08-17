World
  This Map Shows The Evolution of Frank Lloyd Wright's Oak Park Designs

This Map Shows The Evolution of Frank Lloyd Wright's Oak Park Designs

© Phil Thompson
Home to Frank Lloyd Wright for many years, Oak Park, Illinois is also the site of the greatest concentration of Frank Lloyd Wright-designed homes and buildings than anywhere else in the world. Having designed structures for the neighborhood for nearly four decades, Wright used Oak Park as a place to try out new techniques and evolve his personal style.

Picking up on this, Illustrator Phil Thompson of Cape Horn Illustration has created a new map of Wright’s Oak Park designs. Organized both chronologically and by location, the map allows viewers to make connections between the structures, as their lines evolved from gabled to flat roofs and expanded in scale and in ambition.

Click the map to see it in detail.

To learn more about the map or to purchase a print, click here.

See more of Thompson’s work below.

Cape Horn Illustration Creates Detailed Ink Drawings of Chicago Residences

For the past two years, artist Phil Thompson of Cape Horn Illustration has been creating pen and ink drawings of Chicago's homes and residential buildings.

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "This Map Shows The Evolution of Frank Lloyd Wright's Oak Park Designs" 17 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877939/this-map-shows-the-evolution-of-frank-lloyd-wrights-oak-park-designs/>
