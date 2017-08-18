Drift San José / Self Designed

+26

Architects Self Designed

Location San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico

ead Architects Stu Waddell, Pablo Torrestrueba

Area 445.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Mike Arce, Rafael Gamo

From the architect. In 2012 a run down 6 one bedroom apartment building on 600 square meters of land in the up and coming Art District in San Jose del Cabo’s colonial center was purchased with a goal to provide an upscale hostel in one of Mexico’s most expensive resort towns - an alternative to the array of expensive ocean front luxury resorts.

The concept was to provide a youthful, social and do-it-yourself no frills accommodation for independent travelers who prefer adventure and culture over all inclusive. The renovation was done on a shoestring and consisted of turning the original 6 apartments into 8 hotel rooms, a staff kitchen office and laundry, guest coffee bar and retail space.

Leaving the original structure - but removing all aluminum windows, ceramic tiles, lighting, wood closets, doors, fixtures, and architectural flourishes-.

Partition walls were added, windows were enlarged, custom steel rolling doors were built, rustic concrete floors, patios, beds, and sinks were poured. In the second year a fire pit, bar, and swimming pool were added. In the third year, a hammock tower, food cart patio and event space were added.

Other upgrades included new propane, a water cistern, hot water and air conditioning. Minimal landscaping included crushed gravel, locally made bricks and the preservation of .15 seventy-five-year-old palms original to the property.