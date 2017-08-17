Pennsylvania Farmhouse / Cutler Anderson Architects

+13

General Contractor Breig Bros. Inc.

Construction Supervisor Frank Truncali

Structural Engineer Jerome Madden of Madden Baughman Engineering More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Located on a 250-acre family farm in northeastern Pennsylvania, this 4 bedroom residence was designed to function for a large family. There was a strong desire to fit into the cultural context of Pennsylvania farming community, and the owners wanted to build a residence that was sustainable for the long term.

To that end, the architects attempted to design a building that from a distance appeared to be a typical Pennsylvania farmhouse ‘box’. The building was designed with large rolling screens that cut 80% of the solar gain, while still allowing good day lighting. Anecdotally, these have cut the summer interior temperatures by as much as 20 degrees F.

The heat source is a deep-well heat exchanger backed up with a wood-fired boiler that is fueled with ‘deadfall’ from the forest on the farm. The building itself is highly insulated and the south-facing high-performance glass reduces radiant heat loss while allowing a substantive solar gain in the ‘low sun’ winter months.