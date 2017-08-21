World
  3. Patrick Vale Draws Stunning Panoramic View of San Francisco in New Mural

London-based artist, illustrator, and animator Patrick Vale, known for his panoramic drawings of cities, completed another complex mural at design company IDEO’s studio in San Francisco, California. Vale’s time-lapse videos such as “Empire State of Pen” and his drawing of Manhattan, show the process of creating his detailed illustrations that take from several hours to months to complete. Vale spent 13 days at the downtown San Francisco office to complete the drawing. 

The mural’s perspective is of the city looking north, with the Bay Bridge in the foreground and the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. Between the iconic bridges, the architecture of San Francisco such as the Transamerica Pyramid Building and the under-construction Salesforce Tower are featured.

To view more work by Patrick Vale, check out his Instagram, Facebook and personal website.

