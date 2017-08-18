World
  Theresa Street Residence / Sonelo Design Studio

Theresa Street Residence / Sonelo Design Studio

  • 17:00 - 18 August, 2017
Theresa Street Residence / Sonelo Design Studio
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

© Peter Bennetts

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

From the architect. Subtlety is the one word Theresa Street residence evokes.

On our first visit to this single storey house off a cul-de-sac lane, we were dazed by what presented before us. Upon entry, we were greeted by a tripartite layout with rather wide hallway barrelling through the gut of the house into the living room. Two clumsy stairs ascended from hallway to mezzanines. Spaces were dim and disjointed. Mezzanines were low in headroom. Bathrooms were bunker like, far removed from the loft interiors it boasted.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

We were tasked to create a seamless light-filled interior whilst not diminishing the accommodation. With a modest construction budget, contrary to the extent of works required, our intervention became an exercise of restraint. A rigorous re-planning was necessary to bring forth spatial clarity and continuity.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section BB
Section BB
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

New kitchen, dining, and bathrooms were relocated to the heart of the house, previously a bland hallway. They linked existing front entry to the living room, simultaneously benefitting from the tall gable ceiling. Selection of finishes took cue from existing industrial detail and palette was kept neutral.

The outcome is a modest seamless interior effortlessly disguising the old as new.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
