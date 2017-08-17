World
Townhouses Hipódromo / envase

  • 13:00 - 17 August, 2017
Townhouses Hipódromo / envase
  • Architects

    envase

  • Location

    Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Luis Vargas Seoane

  • Area

    745.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Onnis Luque
From the architect. Responding to the continuous densification of the central area of Mexico City, the project introduces the townhouse as a housing model that promotes multiple spatial configurations as it is distributed over several levels. Four townhouses were constructed in two small and independent plots.

Section
Section
A mixture between steel structure and concrete blocks suspends a wooden volume containing the private area. The resulting void becomes the public area, resembling the existing relationship between house and street. The contrasting materials used in both areas help to identify the function of each space and offer a diverse set of experiences to its inhabitants.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The main façade is left completely open to strengthen the connection between interior and exterior. This puts special emphasis on the walls that divide each unit and provides views of the surrounding trees. Generous light openings in both facades are complemented with a glass dome that runs vertically through each house connecting visually the activities happening in the interior.

The vegetation plays a central role, contrasting the dominant material of steel and concrete at the outside of the houses, the balconies and terraces allow the trees and plants to embrace each unit. Constructive elements are exposed to present the project as a progressive housing infrastructure that can adapt to programmatic modifications in the future. 

