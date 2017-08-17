World Photo Day 2017: Our Readers’ 100 Most-Bookmarked Architectural Photographs

World
This August 19th is World Photo Day, which celebrates photography on the anniversary of the day on which France bought the patent for the daguerreotype, one of the earliest photographic processes, and released it to the world for free in 1839. At ArchDaily, we understand the importance of photography in architecture—not only as a tool for recording designs, but also as a discipline that many of us enjoy. To celebrate the occasion, we decided to reveal the most popular images ever published on ArchDaily, as selected by you, our readers. Using data gathered from My ArchDaily, we have ranked the 100 most-saved images from our database; read on to see them.

01. Hiroyuki Oki

Binh House / VTN Architects 

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

02. Edith Verhoeven

Modern Countryside Villa / Maas architecten 

© Edith Verhoeven
© Edith Verhoeven

03. Krzysztof Strażyński

Apartment For A Guy And Even Two Of Them / Metaforma 

© Krzysztof Strażyński
© Krzysztof Strażyński

04. Agnese Sanvito

Gallery House / Neil Dusheiko Architects 

© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

05. Parham Taghioff

Pars Hospital / New Wave Architecture

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

06. Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman

skinnySCAR / Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman 

Courtesy of Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman
Courtesy of Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman

07. Martin Gardner

The Quest / Strom Architects

© Martin Gardner
© Martin Gardner

08. Iwan Baan

Heydar Aliyev Center / Zaha Hadid Architects 

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

09. Shinkenchiku Sha

Nest We Grow / College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates 

© Shinkenchiku-sha
© Shinkenchiku-sha

10. Edward Hendricks

House 24 / Park + Associates

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

11. Kyungsub Shin

The Layers / OBBA 

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

12. ArchSD

Kai Tak Primary School / ArchSD 

Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD

13. Jack Thompsen

Concrete Box House / Robertson Design 

© Jack Thompsen
© Jack Thompsen

14. Rafael Gamo

Next Hydroponic Plant / CC Arquitectos 

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

15. Anand Jaju

Brick House / Architecture Paradigm 

© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

16. Hufton+Crow

Harbin Opera House / MAD Architects 

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

17. Fernando Gomulya

Splow House / Delution Architect 

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

18. Tom Blachford

Courtyard House / FIGR Architecture & Design 

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

19. Kevin Scott

Cabin at Longbranch / Olson Kundig 

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

20. Paolo Rosselli

Bosco Verticale / Boeri Studio

Courtesy of Paolo Rosselli
Courtesy of Paolo Rosselli

21. Shannon McGrath

Armadale House / Robson Rak Architects + Made By Cohen 

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

22. Brad Feinknopf

TinkerBox / Studio MM Architect 

© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf

23. Ilya Kruchinin

Landform House / A61architects + YYdesign 

© Ilya Kruchinin
© Ilya Kruchinin

24. Ivan Avdeenko

Arthouse / Pominchuk Architects 

© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko

25. Terrence Zhang

Parc Central / Benoy 

© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

26. Rafael Gamo

Portales Dwelling / Fernanda Canales 

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

27. Åke E-son Lindman

Kalmar Museum of Art / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter 

© Åke E- son Lindman
© Åke E- son Lindman

28. Nic Lehoux

The Bear Stand / Bohlin Grauman Miller & Bohlin Cywinski Jackson 

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

29. Sophie Mayer

Rural House / RCR Arquitectes 

© Sophie Mayer
© Sophie Mayer

30. Chibi Moku

Swiss Simplicity / Wohlgemuth & Pafumi Architekten 

© Chibi Moku
© Chibi Moku

31. Andrés Lejona

One on One / Moreno Architecture 

© Andrés Lejona
© Andrés Lejona

32. Shai Epstein

LB House / Shachar- Rozenfeld architects

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

33. Joao Morgado

JA House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa 

© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

34. Quang Tran

Ccasa Hostel / TAK architects 

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

35. Chris Warnes

Allen Key House / Architect Prineas 

© Chris Warnes
© Chris Warnes

36. Andy Ryan

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art / Steven Holl Architects

© Andy Ryan
© Andy Ryan

37. Vásquez Villegas

Energy Living / M+ Group 

© Vásquez Villegas
© Vásquez Villegas

38. Liky Photos

Work-Studio in a Plant-House / O-office Architects 

© Liky Photos
© Liky Photos

39. Jeremias Thomas

MeMo House / BAM! arquitectura 

© Jeremias Thomas
© Jeremias Thomas

40. Chen Hao

The Qiyun Mountain Tree House / Bengo Studio 

© Chen Hao
© Chen Hao

41. Hiroyuki Oki

Apartment in Binh Thanh / Sanuki Daisuke architects 

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

42. Imagen Subliminal

Córdoba-Flat / Cadaval & Solà-Morales 

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

43. Yi Fan

Seclusive Jiangnan Boutique Hotel / gad 

© Yi Fan
© Yi Fan

44. ASSISTANT

It Is A Garden / ASSISTANT

© ASSISTANT
© ASSISTANT

45. URBANTAINER

Common Ground / URBANTAINER

Courtesy of URBANTAINER
Courtesy of URBANTAINER

46. Dean Kaufman

Grace Farms / SANAA 

© Dean Kaufman
© Dean Kaufman

47. art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan

Forest House / Studio Miti 

© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan
© art4d magazine / Ketsiree Wongwan

48. Peter Sexty

Breeze Mooloolaba / Tony Owen Partners 

© Peter Sexty
© Peter Sexty

49. Beer Singnoi

Townhouse with Private Garden / baan puripuri 

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

50. Amit Geron

Bare House / Jacobs-Yaniv Architects

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

51. Gustav Willeit Guworld

Haus am Stürcherwald / Bernardo Bader Architekten 

© Gustav Willeit Guworld
© Gustav Willeit Guworld

52. Takahiro Nedachi / Shawn Liu Studio

Hotel Proverbs Taipei / Ray Chen + Partners Architects 

© Takahiro Nedachi / Shawn Liu Studio
© Takahiro Nedachi / Shawn Liu Studio

53. Mike Sinclair

Shelton Marshall Residence / El Dorado 

© Mike Sinclair
© Mike Sinclair

54. Bitter Bredt

Denver Art Museum / Studio Libeskind 

© Bitter Bredt
© Bitter Bredt

55. John Horner

Rock Creek House / NADAAA 

© John Horner
© John Horner

56. Alan Williams

Backwater / Platform 5 Architects 

© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

57. Philippe Ruault

Seattle Central Library / OMA + LMN 

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

58. Timothy Soar

Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects + GROUPWORK 

© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

59. Raphael Olivier

Neo-Brutalist Revival /  Raphael Olivier

© Raphael Olivier
© Raphael Olivier

60. Atelier Alter

The Paradise of Color / Atelier Alter 

Courtesy of Atelier Alter
Courtesy of Atelier Alter

61. Filip Šlapal

The BLOX / DAM.architekti 

© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

62. Alexander James Photography

The Courtyard House / De Rosee Sa 

© Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography

63. Agnese Sanvito

Stone Helical Stair / Webb Yates Engineers & The Stonemasonry Company

© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

64. Mario Wibowo

Soori Bali / SCDA Architects 

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

65. MCA Estúdio

LA House / Studio Guilherme Torres 

© MCA Estúdio
© MCA Estúdio

66. NAARO

Villa Ypsilon / LASSA architects 

© NAARO
© NAARO

67. Sergio Pirrone

Flying House / IROJE KHM Architects 

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

68. J.Roc Design

Wooden Living-Roof / J.Roc Design

Courtesy of J.Roc Design
Courtesy of J.Roc Design

69. Edward Hendricks

22 Toh Yi Road / Ming Architects 

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

70. Mina

Eden Villa / xyz architects

© Mina
© Mina

71. Åke E- son Lindman

Atrium House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter 

© Åke E- son Lindman
© Åke E- son Lindman

72. Iwan Baan

Beirut Terraces / Herzog & de Meuron 

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

73. Michael Neuhaus

Residential House Cologne Hahnwald / Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten 

© Michael Neuhaus
© Michael Neuhaus

74. Doublespace Photography

The Lookout at Broad Cove Marsh / Omar Gandhi Architect 

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

75. Héctor Armando Herrera

CSF House / López Duplan Arquitectos 

© Héctor Armando Herrera
© Héctor Armando Herrera

76. Simón Garcia

Citylife Apartments / Zaha Hadid Architects 

© Simón Garcia
© Simón Garcia

77. Katherine Lu

Dolls House / Day Bukh Architects 

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

78. Nic Lehoux Photography

Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre / DIALOG 

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

79. Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST 

Krøyer Square / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects & COBE 

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

80. Steve Troes

Boos Beach Club Restaurant / Metaform architects

© Steve Troes
© Steve Troes

81. Doublespace Photography

Rosemary House / Kohn Shnier Architects

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

82. Wissam Chaaya

Wadi Penthouse / Platau

© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

83. Tim van de Velde

CASWES / TOOP architectuur 

© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

84. Brett Boardman

Wellington on the Park / Fox Johnston 

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

85. Himanshuu Sheth

The Dasavatara Hotel / SJK Architects 

© Himanshuu Sheth
© Himanshuu Sheth

86. Derek Swalwell

Fitzroy Loft / Architects EAT 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

87. Hiroyuki Oki

Thong House / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

88. Stephen Goodenough

Urban Cottage / CoLab Architecture 

© Stephen Goodenough
© Stephen Goodenough

89. K. Kopter

Oasia Hotel Downtown / WOHA 

© K. Kopter
© K. Kopter

90. Vincent Monthiers

Eco-lodges Les Echasses / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte 

© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

91. Tina Nandi

Courtyard House / Abin Design Studio

© Tina Nandi
© Tina Nandi

92. Fabrice Fouillet

DYEJI / Costa Lopes 

© Fabrice Fouillet
© Fabrice Fouillet

93. Wison Tungthunya

Hubba-to / Supermachine Studio

© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

94. Adam Letch

Clifton House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design

© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

95. Ali Daghigh, Parham Taghiof

ARG Shopping Mall / ARSH 4D Studio 

© Ali Daghigh, Parham Taghiof
© Ali Daghigh, Parham Taghiof

96. Alt Kat Photography

Levent House / COA Mimarlık 

© Alt Kat Photography
© Alt Kat Photography

97. Sigurgeir Sigurgeirsson

B14 / Studio Granda 

© Sigurgeir Sigurgeirsson
© Sigurgeir Sigurgeirsson

98. Maxime Brouillet

Le Banc de Neige / Atelier Pierre Thibault 

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

99. Robert Polidori

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport - Terminal 2 / SOM 

© Robert Polidori
© Robert Polidori

100. Bajura Oleg

Piano House / LINE architects 

© Bajura Oleg
© Bajura Oleg
