Washington D.C. Unveils Its Largest Ever Construction Project: $441 Million Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Replacement

Washington, D.C. has unveiled the design of the city’s largest ever construction project: a $411 million bridge spanning the Anacostia River that will replace the 68-year-old Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. The project will be carried out by the team known as “South Capitol Bridge Builders,” consisting of lead designer AECOM, Archer Western Construction and Granite Construction, after their submission was selected as the winner of a competition for the bridge announced in 2014.

Part of the larger South Capitol Street Corridor Project, the project will include the new six-lane bridge along with new traffic ovals on either side of the river, improved storm water management and riverfront pedestrian spaces. The bridge’s design will feature three arches inspired by the city’s “arch history,” as well as two piers and four pedestrian overlooks. Goals for the project include increasing pedestrian and vehicular safety, while adding new multi-modal transportation lanes and improving connection to the river.

“Today, we are taking a huge step toward improving the District’s infrastructure and building a safer, stronger DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and the entire South Capitol Street Corridor Project will create jobs for District residents and provide an iconic gateway between Anacostia and Downtown DC. When completed, this will be a tremendous structure and a fitting memorial for a remarkable American icon.”

Initial work on the bridge, estimated to open in 2021, will coincide with the celebration of the bicentennial of Fredrick Douglass’ birth next year.

Read more about the project, here.

News via DC Office of the Mayor, Washington Post.