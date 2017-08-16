Plans Unveiled to Construct the World's Largest and Most Secure Data Center in Northern Norway

Save this picture! Via BBC. Image Courtesy of Kolos

Plans have been revealed by American-Norwegian data company Kolos to construct the world's largest data center, a claim based on the amount of electrical power the site intends to draw from the grid to supply its banks of servers and cooling facilities. Located in Ballangen, Norway, the proposed site sits within the Arctic Circle and would take advantage of the cold climate, low humidity, and the abundant supply of hydropower currently available in the area.

Save this picture! Via BBC. Image Courtesy of Kolos

As reported by the BBC, the base would initially "draw on about 70 megawatts of power." Within a decade, however, "the firm intends to have added enough computer server modules to draw on more than 1,000 megawatts." Speaking to the BBC about the planned location for the center, Kolos' co-chief executive Mark Robinson said: "100% of the power is renewable on one of the most stable grids in the world. [...] It has unlimited access to fresh, clean cool water as a secondary chilling source." According to CNBC, those behind the center intend it to also be a "fortress for data."

While the project has the support of a group of local authorities and Norwegian investors, the company is reportedly awaiting further investment from the US.

News via BBC, CNBC