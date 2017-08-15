World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. HOTTEA Transforms North America's Largest Mall with 13,000 Strands of Yarn

HOTTEA Transforms North America's Largest Mall with 13,000 Strands of Yarn

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
HOTTEA Transforms North America's Largest Mall with 13,000 Strands of Yarn
Save this picture!
© Mike Madison
© Mike Madison

2017 Perrier Artist of the Year Eric Rieger, also known as HOTTEA, has completed a massive installation of colorful string at the largest indoor mall in North America, the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Consisting of 13,000 individual strands of yarn in 103 colors, the installation completely transforms the mall’s Atrium, enveloping visitors in a storm of buzzing color as soon as they pass through the north entrance. In total, a total of 721 pounds of yarn were used, covering the footprint of 55 by 45-foot skylight above. 

© Mike Madison © Mike Madison © Mike Madison © Mike Madison +10

Entitled “Hot Lunch” – a name inspired by by his assistant, Lin, who also works as a school lunch aid – the installation required 10 full days to install on site after eight weeks of design and logistic planning. The work is HOTTEA’s largest to date and is a natural evolution of his previous work, which began with weaving typography and patterns onto chain-link fences in multi-colored yarns. He has since collaborated all over the world with world renowned institutions including New York Fashion Week and “Sesame Street.”

Save this picture!
HOTTEA Transforms North America's Largest Mall with 13,000 Strands of Yarn, © Mike Madison
© Mike Madison
Save this picture!
© Mike Madison
© Mike Madison

“The foundation behind my work is to use existing infrastructure and create an artwork or idea that is in harmony within the given space,” said Rieger. “I want to give as many people as possible an opportunity to experience spaces in new ways. I want to evoke feelings of happiness and awe. Working with Mall of America on this piece gives me an opportunity to do just that.”

“Hot Lunch” can be viewed at the Mall of America through October.

Save this picture!
© Mike Madison
© Mike Madison
Save this picture!
© Mike Madison
© Mike Madison
Save this picture!
© Mike Madison
© Mike Madison
Save this picture!
© Mike Madison
© Mike Madison
Save this picture!
© Mike Madison
© Mike Madison
Save this picture!
© Mike Madison
© Mike Madison
Save this picture!
© Mike Madison
© Mike Madison
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "HOTTEA Transforms North America's Largest Mall with 13,000 Strands of Yarn" 15 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877798/hottea-transforms-north-americas-largest-mall-with-13000-strands-of-yarn/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »