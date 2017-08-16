Lily Nails Salon / ARCHSTUDIO

+16

Architects ARCHSTUDIO

Location Fulllink Plaza, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Design Team Wenqiang Han, Huizhong Song

Area 60.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Weiqi Jin

From the architect. The nails salon is designed to achieve a kind of natural sense in artificial environment, and to attract customers by creating an amusing experience of being in the hill. The rectangular space of 60m2 is embedded a hill that is gradually rising from outside to inside.

The hill is divided into 7 caves of varying sizes, emerging or hiding according to customers’ behaviour and sight. The caves, separate from yet interconnected with each other, form manicure and beauty areas of different scales. Manicure area is grouped by 2 or 3 seats, while beauty area is relatively closed to ensure privacy. The space between caves is used as storage, service room, display rack, etc.

The whole hill is welded together with 1.5mm thick brushed stainless steel plate, its hardness in match with soft grey carpet on the floor, thus enhancing grey-toned cave space. The hill top is painted white, being integrated with surrounding walls and shining roof as a whole. The roof is made of soft membrane, its surface printed in flower patterns of different densities, creating even and varied indoor light.

Stop in front of the store, you get a vivid visual image directly through the transparent glass wall. Step inside the space, the abstract hill becomes a stage to unfold the beauty of nature.