World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. Atelier8
  6. 2017
  7. Acquarium / Atelier8

Acquarium / Atelier8

  • 19:00 - 18 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Acquarium / Atelier8
Save this picture!
Acquarium / Atelier8, © LiYue
© LiYue

© LiYue © LiYue © LiYue © LiYue +17

  • Architects

    Atelier8

  • Location

    160 Ju Lu Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, China

  • Author Architects

    Jorge Gonzalez, Dai Chenjun, Zhao Qing

  • Area

    79.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    LiYue
Save this picture!
© LiYue
© LiYue

From the architect. Settles into the new night life entertainment hub in Shanghai. Due to the project’s location, the plan does not rely on the pre-existing square, thus erecting it autonomously. The previously installed four meter high windows enhance the three-dimensional space, giving it sublime proportions.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Dynamism in a static space leads to the concept of this lounge — entirely glazing the space with different objects inside and people moving around, resembling a fish tank.

Save this picture!
© LiYue
© LiYue

Enclosed space to define atmosphere but open to the visitor sight to get the attention. Our main goal is to define those boundaries.

Save this picture!
© LiYue
© LiYue

We decided to keep those windows, the line between public and private space, as a key point and enhance their importance with a curtain chain which will add movement and a soft characteristic to the huge glass surface yet to keep the privacy.

The line between serving space and seating area, become a subtle wall that holds copper and glass shelves, holding the necessary kitchenware. The kitchen is nested on the back part but open to the tank tearing a horizontal window.

Save this picture!
© LiYue
© LiYue

Once inside the tank, the sequence continues with the bar built in concrete and weathering steel followed by a 4 m long concrete table through the main axis of the space. The flexible use of the concrete table hosts both the clients and the staff. This split in two spaces where the copper and marble tables will be distributed.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The upper part of the tank, the skyline, is firmly colonized by a three-dimensional copper plating structure and bamboo paneling disposed in the different direction which holds all the lighting and equipment.

Save this picture!
© LiYue
© LiYue

Bespoke furniture built in green marble and leather combines with copper and concrete while the doors received different treatment. The main entrance will welcome the guest with a rather heavy yet moveable weathering steel and bamboo from Anji. The interior opens to the side corridor with a copper plating door and the kitchen is connected to the corridor with aluminum panel door.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars China
Cite: "Acquarium / Atelier8" 18 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877762/acquarium-atelier8/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »