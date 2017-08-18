Acquarium / Atelier8

+17

Architects Atelier8

Location 160 Ju Lu Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, China

Author Architects Jorge Gonzalez, Dai Chenjun, Zhao Qing

Area 79.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs LiYue

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Settles into the new night life entertainment hub in Shanghai. Due to the project’s location, the plan does not rely on the pre-existing square, thus erecting it autonomously. The previously installed four meter high windows enhance the three-dimensional space, giving it sublime proportions.

Dynamism in a static space leads to the concept of this lounge — entirely glazing the space with different objects inside and people moving around, resembling a fish tank.

Enclosed space to define atmosphere but open to the visitor sight to get the attention. Our main goal is to define those boundaries.

We decided to keep those windows, the line between public and private space, as a key point and enhance their importance with a curtain chain which will add movement and a soft characteristic to the huge glass surface yet to keep the privacy.

The line between serving space and seating area, become a subtle wall that holds copper and glass shelves, holding the necessary kitchenware. The kitchen is nested on the back part but open to the tank tearing a horizontal window.

Once inside the tank, the sequence continues with the bar built in concrete and weathering steel followed by a 4 m long concrete table through the main axis of the space. The flexible use of the concrete table hosts both the clients and the staff. This split in two spaces where the copper and marble tables will be distributed.

The upper part of the tank, the skyline, is firmly colonized by a three-dimensional copper plating structure and bamboo paneling disposed in the different direction which holds all the lighting and equipment.

Bespoke furniture built in green marble and leather combines with copper and concrete while the doors received different treatment. The main entrance will welcome the guest with a rather heavy yet moveable weathering steel and bamboo from Anji. The interior opens to the side corridor with a copper plating door and the kitchen is connected to the corridor with aluminum panel door.