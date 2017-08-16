World
Nike New York Headquarters / WSDIA | WeShouldDoItAll

  • 09:00 - 16 August, 2017
Nike New York Headquarters / WSDIA | WeShouldDoItAll
Nike New York Headquarters / WSDIA | WeShouldDoItAll, © Floto+Warner
© Floto+Warner

© Floto+Warner © Floto+Warner © Floto+Warner © Floto+Warner +18

  • Design firm

    WSDIA | WeShouldDoItAll

  • Location

    New York, United States

  • Lead Architect

    STUDIOS Architecture

  • Area

    150000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Floto+Warner

  • Contractor

    JT Magan & Company Inc.

  • Creative Director

    Michael Spoljaric, Senior Creative Director, Nike Global Basketball

  • Project Management

    Jeni Reetz, Nike WD+C Brand Design

  • Creative Direction/Design

    WSDIA | WeShouldDoItAll

  • Wayfinding/Signage

    WSDIA | WeShouldDoItAll

  • Bleacher Design

    Corey Yurkovich with WSDIA | WeShouldDoItAll

  • Food Truck Art

    Dark Igloo

  • NYC Marathon Booth

    Carolina Moscoso

  • Booth Art

    Faust

  • Bark Wall Carving

    Alisa Keegan
© Floto+Warner
© Floto+Warner

From the architect. Nike is in a New York state of mind upon completion of their new colossal office space in Midtown. WeShouldDoItAll (WSDIA) serves as creatives on environmental graphics.

© Floto+Warner
© Floto+Warner

New York City is raw, never finished, and constantly reinventing itself. Nike is innovation, with an unrelenting drive to exceed expectations and inspire all athletes. So what do New York City and Nike have in common? Both are bold, vibrant and constantly breaking new ground. The connection is now further entrenched with Nike’s East Coast headquarters complete.

© Floto+Warner
© Floto+Warner

The six floor 150,000 square foot space includes a massive indoor basketball court, varied workspaces, a hand-tagged food truck, VIP and workout spaces, a Nike heritage inspired VW van, and a 90-foot long sedum planted Swoosh on the rooftop terrace.

© Floto+Warner
© Floto+Warner

The main directive—architecturally and graphically—was to highlight the synergy between New York City and Nike, by examining sport themed floors through the lens of NYC. The direction is manifested through materials, imagery, illustration, custom typography and space.

© Floto+Warner
© Floto+Warner

Nike’s Workplace Design + Connectivity (WD+C) team partnered with STUDIOS Architecture to complete the architecture, while Michael Spoljaric (Senior Creative Director, Nike Global Basketball) worked closely with long-time collaborators WeShouldDoItAll (WSDIA) and a roster of talents to implement all environmental branding components in the space.

© Floto+Warner
© Floto+Warner
Bleachers Details and Plans
Bleachers Details and Plans
© Floto+Warner
© Floto+Warner

Working closely with Spoljaric for over a year, WSDIA designed the indoor basketball court bleachers, all wayfinding and signage—featuring a custom typeface made exclusively for space—and numerous distinct branding moments.

© Floto+Warner
© Floto+Warner

Notable pieces include: a 30 foot tall bark wall that nods to Nike’s Oregon roots; custom handmade rugs in various spaces, one of which—in the VIP Jeter Lounge—features all Yankees’ championship years; floor patterns derived from court lines and NYC’s bridges spill into the VIP Showrooms; custom running and basketball inspired CNC milled wall tiles; conference room ceiling tiles resembling shoe soles; a Michael Jordan mosaic tile wall; custom perforated locker patterns; and the art direction and curation of all illustration and photography for meeting booths.

© Floto+Warner
© Floto+Warner
