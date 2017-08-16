World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. The Netherlands
  5. STUDIO MAKS
  6. 2017
  7. Glass Visitor Center Park Vijversburg / STUDIO MAKS

Glass Visitor Center Park Vijversburg / STUDIO MAKS

  • 02:00 - 16 August, 2017
Glass Visitor Center Park Vijversburg / STUDIO MAKS
Glass Visitor Center Park Vijversburg / STUDIO MAKS, © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

© Iwan Baan

  • Architects

    STUDIO MAKS

  • Location

    Tytsjerk, The Netherlands

  • Architects

    Marieke Kums + Junya Ishigami + ass

  • Area

    270.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Iwan Baan

  • Structural Engineering

    ABT B.V. with Jun Sato Structural Engineers

  • Climate Engineering

    ABT B.V.

  • Project Management

    Mart Lenis Bouwmannegment & advies

  • Program

    Kie Ellens

  • General Contractor

    Jurriëns Noord BV & Friso Bouwgroep

  • Glass Construction

    Steinfort Glas BV

  • Steel Works

    Matel Metaal BV

  • Concrete Works

    Veenstra BV

  • Glazing

    IFS SGT

  • MEP

    Reekers BV

  • Electrical

    Hiemstra BV

  • Roofing

    Intercodam & Willfra

  • Client

    Op Toutenburg Foundation
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

From the architect. Park Vijversburg, situated in the north of the Netherlands, is an 18th century estate that has been open to the public since 1892. Throughout the year, the park hosts many events such as international art exhibitions, musical performances, church services and excursions.

Site Plan
Site Plan

In 2011 Kums and Ishigami won the competition for a new visitor center. To accommodate the increasing number of visitors, the client asked for a new extension to the historical villa to be used as a meeting and exhibition space. The old villa and surrounding park were to be treated with the utmost care, as they are both national monuments.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

“We wanted to make a most subtle intervention. Although the pavilion is an architectural project, it was designed and imagined as part of the landscape,” says Kums. The design consists of three lines, thin glass facades that stretch into the park and follow the existing natural elements: a pond, a tree line, and the villa garden. These three elevations reflect the natural surroundings and make the pavilion and landscape blend into one another.

Plan
Plan

The central space lies partially sunken into the landscape; softly undulating slopes guide visitors from the large scale exterior of the park into the heart of the building, one meter below ground level. It thus reduces the impact of the building on its surroundings, gives the interior a certain intimacy and provides visitors with another perspective on the landscape.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

In order to create fully unobstructed views towards the surroundings, the use of additional structural elements, such as columns and walls, were avoided. Instead, the insulated and extra clear glass walls themselves carry the roof. The triangular shape helps to avoid using transverse walls while maintaining a free span of fifteen meters. This innovative structural glazing design was developed in collaboration with ABT and Jun Sato structural engineers.

Front Elevation
Front Elevation
Section
Section
Side Elevation
Side Elevation

Park Vijversburg recently reopened. Besides the above-mentioned visitor center, Kums renovated the monumental villa and designed the surrounding landscape and co-designed a park building and open air stage with Ishigami. The park was further expanded with an additional fifteen hectares of new landscape designs by LOLA Landscape, Deltavormgroep, Piet Oudolf and Tobias Rehberger.

Roof Structure Plan
Roof Structure Plan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Detail
Detail
