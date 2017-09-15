World
  7. Podosalud Clinic / Marcos Miguelez

Podosalud Clinic / Marcos Miguelez

  • 05:00 - 15 September, 2017
Podosalud Clinic / Marcos Miguelez
Podosalud Clinic / Marcos Miguelez, © Antonio Vazquez
© Antonio Vazquez

© Antonio Vazquez © Antonio Vazquez © Antonio Vazquez © Antonio Vazquez

© Antonio Vazquez
© Antonio Vazquez

From the architect. The starting point is the transformation of a space without previous use into a podiatry clinic.

The proposal seeks to solve the program through a continuous flow of natural light.

plan
plan

Located on the ground floor of a residential building, the clinic will be part of the new businesses created in a recently built neighborhood

© Antonio Vazquez
© Antonio Vazquez
© Antonio Vazquez
© Antonio Vazquez

The openings of light in the opposite facades of the clinic define their volumetry and they establish the essence of the project.

© Antonio Vazquez
© Antonio Vazquez

The plant, assimilable to a rectangle staggered on one of its sides, faces its opaque party walls and its facades open to the outside.

We construct glass walls from floor to ceiling to fragment the uses, allowing the transparency of the space throughout its length.

© Antonio Vazquez
© Antonio Vazquez

Private activities, such as toilets and changing rooms, are hidden behind opaque cloths of 2m high that allow the passage of light through its upper part

© Antonio Vazquez
© Antonio Vazquez

The rooms are organized with distribution axes turned 45 degrees in plan, which articulate the rooms more lightly and approach the accesses to the main entrance.

© Antonio Vazquez
© Antonio Vazquez

In short, an interior space organized with transparent layers, which allows the passage of light between end and end of the room.

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare clinic Spain
Cite: "Podosalud Clinic / Marcos Miguelez" 15 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877751/clinica-podosalud-marcos-miguelez/>

