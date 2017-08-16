Sherman Residence / Peter Tolkin Architecture

+21

Architects Peter Tolkin Architecture

Location Los Angeles, United States

Design Team Peter Tolkin, John R. Byram, Christopher Girt, Craig Rizzo, Angela Uriu, Eric Townsend, Anthony Denzer

Area 6500.0 ft2

Project Year 2001

Photographs Grant Mudford

Engineers Joseph Perazzelli (Structural), John Ott & Associates (Civil), Brian A. Robinson & Associates (Geotechnical)

Landscape Wade Graham Landscape Studio

Consultants Tree Life Concern Inc. (Arborist), E&J Engineering & Energy Designs (Title-24 Energy)

General Contractor A-1 Construction

From the architect. The Sherman Residence is located on a hillside lot above the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, CA. The unique history of the site provides an exceptional record of the horticultural heritage of the area. Prior to World War II the area was primarily occupied by commercial citrus groves and other agriculture. After the war, much of the valley was subdivided to create residential tracts during the housing boom, but surprisingly the Sherman Residence site remained undeveloped. Because the land had not been previously developed the site still has a large variety of trees and plants: indigenous large oaks and sycamores, “working” plants such as orange and avocado trees, and exotic palms and succulents.

Situated at the base of a hill, the house bounds a courtyard and swimming pool on three sides. The hillside encloses the fourth side. The residence juxtaposes distinctively private and public faces. A series of board-formed concrete and glass pavilions create a strong sense of enclosure along the private face while being open to the interior of the site. The horseshoe-shape configuration of the pavilions maximizes views of the extraordinary landscape. Interstitial gallery spaces provide circulation between the pavilions. Glass facades on both the pavilions and the connecting galleries frame the landscape, bringing nature into sharp relief from a variety of positions inside the home. Holding together the entire composition is a low-slung wooden beam roof with deep overhangs.