  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Peter Tolkin Architecture
  6. 2001
  Sherman Residence / Peter Tolkin Architecture

Sherman Residence / Peter Tolkin Architecture

  13:00 - 16 August, 2017
Sherman Residence / Peter Tolkin Architecture
© Grant Mudford
© Grant Mudford

  • Architects

    Peter Tolkin Architecture

  • Location

    Los Angeles, United States

  • Design Team

    Peter Tolkin, John R. Byram, Christopher Girt, Craig Rizzo, Angela Uriu, Eric Townsend, Anthony Denzer

  • Area

    6500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2001

  • Photographs

    Grant Mudford

  • Engineers

    Joseph Perazzelli (Structural), John Ott & Associates (Civil), Brian A. Robinson & Associates (Geotechnical)

  • Landscape

    Wade Graham Landscape Studio

  • Consultants

    Tree Life Concern Inc. (Arborist), E&J Engineering & Energy Designs (Title-24 Energy)

  • General Contractor

    A-1 Construction
© Grant Mudford
© Grant Mudford

From the architect. The Sherman Residence is located on a hillside lot above the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, CA. The unique history of the site provides an exceptional record of the horticultural heritage of the area. Prior to World War II the area was primarily occupied by commercial citrus groves and other agriculture. After the war, much of the valley was subdivided to create residential tracts during the housing boom, but surprisingly the Sherman Residence site remained undeveloped. Because the land had not been previously developed the site still has a large variety of trees and plants: indigenous large oaks and sycamores, “working” plants such as orange and avocado trees, and exotic palms and succulents.

© Grant Mudford
© Grant Mudford
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Grant Mudford
© Grant Mudford
Section
Section
© Grant Mudford
© Grant Mudford

Situated at the base of a hill, the house bounds a courtyard and swimming pool on three sides. The hillside encloses the fourth side. The residence juxtaposes distinctively private and public faces. A series of board-formed concrete and glass pavilions create a strong sense of enclosure along the private face while being open to the interior of the site. The horseshoe-shape configuration of the pavilions maximizes views of the extraordinary landscape. Interstitial gallery spaces provide circulation between the pavilions. Glass facades on both the pavilions and the connecting galleries frame the landscape, bringing nature into sharp relief from a variety of positions inside the home. Holding together the entire composition is a low-slung wooden beam roof with deep overhangs.

© Grant Mudford
© Grant Mudford
